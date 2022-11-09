Back

9 men, 25 to 38, charged with dangerous driving at up to 155km/h on PIE & CTE from Tuas to Orchard

The traffic incident took place at around 2am.

Gawain Pek | November 30, 2022, 06:51 PM

Events

Nine men were charged in court on Nov. 30 for driving dangerously along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Central Expressway (CTE) on Feb 27, 2022, at about 2am, The Straits Times reported.

Going at speeds up to 155km/h

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to a case of dangerous driving allegedly involving multiple vehicles along the CTE on Feb. 27, 2022, at about 2am.

The vehicles were driving at "reckless high speeds" and "overtaking other vehicles recklessly", the police wrote.

Aided by images from police cameras and CCTV footage, Traffic Police established the identities of the drivers.

16 men, aged between 25 and 38, were arrested for their suspected involvement in the case on Mar. 9, 2022.

Upon completion of investigations, nine of them were charged in court with dangerous driving under Section 64(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Court documents seen by Mothership state that the group travelled from "Pan Island Expressway (Tuas) at 41KM mark to Clemenceau Avenue exit".

Their maximum speeds were between 137km/h to 155km/h.

The prescribed road speed limit is 90km/h.

The reckless driving was caught on the helmet-mounted camera of a motorcyclist and uploaded on a social media website.

Several cars were then seized in an early morning raid on Mar. 9.

The nine men charged are:

  • Sean Chong Zhi Hong, 38

  • Louis Lee Ren Jun, 26

  • Kenneth Fu Yongli, 32

  • Oh Jia Fu, 27

  • Lim Yu Shun, 28

  • Khoo Ye Siang Ian, 27

  • Peh Wei Qiang Lincoln, 26

  • Brian Anthony Yap, 25

  • Ang Qi Hao Daryl, 27

According to court documents, three of them -- Chong, Lee and Fu -- are repeat offenders, having previously been convicted of speeding.

Ang was also charged with possessing unregistered health products for the purpose of supplying them by sale, in an unrelated case that allegedly took place in December 2020.

Penalties

If convicted, first-time offenders face a fine of S$5,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of S$10,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Additionally, for certain traffic offences, the court may make an order disqualifying the offender from holding or obtaining a driving license for any period the court thinks fit, in addition to imposing the relevant punishment for the offence, under Section 42(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

The police added that it "takes a stern view of such dangerous road behaviour that puts the lives of other road users at risk" and that "tough enforcement action" will continue to be undertaken against errant motorists.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

