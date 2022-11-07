Back

7-Eleven launches cafe concept store at Jewel Changi Airport with sit-down area, pastries & finger food

Opens daily from 7am - 11pm.

Mandy How | November 25, 2022, 03:23 PM

Events

7-Eleven has launched its first 7Café concept store at the basement of Jewel Changi Airport.

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

Besides an extended menu for both food and beverages, there's also a sit-down area where you can eat your purchases on the spot.

Don't expect a full-blown cafe though, as seats are quite limited. Instead, think of it as a pit stop where you can rest and refuel.

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

Ports under the table to let your devices recharge too.

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

What's there

Expect a wider 7Café menu with drinks like Salted Caramel Coffee, Mocha and Matcha Frappés (S$5.50 each), as well as Mango and Watermelon lemonade coolers (S$4.50 each).

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

For a local twist, there's the Banana Caramel Yoghurt Smoothie (S$5.50) inspired by goreng pisang, or the Pandan Lemonade Cooler.

Photo by Adelene Wee

Your typical coffee options (americanos, lattes, cappuccinos) are available too, along with caffeine-free nitro teas recently introduced to 7-Eleven.

Food-wise, a hot food counter will serve pastries and finger food, the latter mostly consisting of fried chicken parts:

  • Hot and spicy drumlets

  • Chicken bites (red pepper or garlic herb seasoning)

  • Chicken drumsticks and wings

  • Nuggets

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

If you're looking for something slightly more substantial, go for their sandwiches, burgers and onigiri, or even their ready-to-eat-meals, which you should be familiar with.

Round it up with cheesecakes that come in flavours like yuzu, lychee, and cookies & cream for S$5.50 each.

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

We also spied Kyoho grape-flavoured Mr Softee:

Photo by Adelene Wee

7Café @ Jewel Changi Airport

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

Address: 78 Airport Blvd #B2-221, Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 7am - 11pm, daily

Top photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

