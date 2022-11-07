7-Eleven launches cafe concept store at Jewel Changi Airport with sit-down area, pastries & finger food

7-Eleven has launched its first 7Café concept store at the basement of Jewel Changi Airport.

Besides an extended menu for both food and beverages, there's also a sit-down area where you can eat your purchases on the spot.

Don't expect a full-blown cafe though, as seats are quite limited. Instead, think of it as a pit stop where you can rest and refuel.

Ports under the table to let your devices recharge too.

What's there

Expect a wider 7Café menu with drinks like Salted Caramel Coffee, Mocha and Matcha Frappés (S$5.50 each), as well as Mango and Watermelon lemonade coolers (S$4.50 each).

For a local twist, there's the Banana Caramel Yoghurt Smoothie (S$5.50) inspired by goreng pisang, or the Pandan Lemonade Cooler.

Your typical coffee options (americanos, lattes, cappuccinos) are available too, along with caffeine-free nitro teas recently introduced to 7-Eleven.

Food-wise, a hot food counter will serve pastries and finger food, the latter mostly consisting of fried chicken parts:

Hot and spicy drumlets

Chicken bites (red pepper or garlic herb seasoning)

Chicken drumsticks and wings

Nuggets

If you're looking for something slightly more substantial, go for their sandwiches, burgers and onigiri, or even their ready-to-eat-meals, which you should be familiar with.

Round it up with cheesecakes that come in flavours like yuzu, lychee, and cookies & cream for S$5.50 each.

We also spied Kyoho grape-flavoured Mr Softee:

7Café @ Jewel Changi Airport

Address: 78 Airport Blvd #B2-221, Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 7am - 11pm, daily

Top photo via 7-Eleven Singapore