Back

6 Australian schoolgirls arrested for shoplifting at Orchard Road return home to Melbourne

Gone back home.

Hannah Martens | November 23, 2022, 11:59 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The six Australian girls who were arrested for shoplifting at Victoria's Secret and Crocs at shops along Orchard Road have gone back to Melbourne, Australian media reported.

The schoolgirls, aged between 14 and 16, were students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar, an elite private school with fees that cost more than A$13,000 (S$11,904) a year.

They are reportedly Year 10 students.

The girls flew back from Singapore on Saturday, Nov. 19, along with their schoolmates and landed in Melbourne on the same day.

Principal of Bacchus Marsh Grammar, Andrew Neal, spoke to the Herald Sun and confirmed that "everyone is here and they all came in on the same flight".

"All matters have been resolved and the girls were allowed to proceed to the airport with no further action," he said.

"It was a bit delicate but this is a good outcome."

Neal also said he would not make any more comments until he has spoken with the girls.

Herald Sun reported that Singapore police would not pursue further action against the schoolgirls.

Mothership has reached out to Singapore Police Force for more information.

Background

The six schoolgirls were caught on CCTV shoplifting expensive lingerie from Victoria's Secret store along Orchard Road. The Singapore Police Force was alerted to a case of theft at 333A Orchard Road at 4.04 pm.

They reportedly spent 10 hours in holding before they were released and allowed back to their hotel.

The girls were among a team of 18 who came to Singapore for a netball tour where the girls would play against other visiting teams and Singapore Sports School.

Top photos from Facebook/Bacchus Marsh Grammar and Google Maps

Man, 19, accused of murdering father in Yishun, out of remand at IMH & can meet lawyers

He will appear in court next on Jan. 31, 2023.

November 23, 2022, 11:50 AM

Elon Musk says Twitter hiring new staff after gutting 4,800 out of 7,500 jobs

He's not changing employees. He's changing the culture.

November 23, 2022, 11:33 AM

Saudi Arabia declares Wed, Nov. 23 a public holiday after beating Argentina 2-1 at World Cup

How many days of public holiday for winning World Cup?

November 23, 2022, 03:07 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United immediately

End of second stint at Old Trafford.

November 23, 2022, 02:41 AM

Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1 in World Cup 2022 group match

Shocker.

November 23, 2022, 12:58 AM

Anwar says no decision made on M'sian prime minister as Agong calls BN in for talks

No decision made, hard decisions to come.

November 22, 2022, 08:33 PM

Countries finally agree on a climate 'loss & damage' fund at COP27

However, the deal failed to include tougher commitments to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

November 22, 2022, 07:24 PM

World Cup 2022: Iran team refuses to sing national anthem

The players remained tight-lip throughout the national anthem.

November 22, 2022, 07:18 PM

Move like a Panda, jump like a Ring-tailed Lemur & more to celebrate black & white animals at Mandai Wildlife Reserve till Jan. 2, 2023

Did you know black and white animals have colourful lives?

November 22, 2022, 06:55 PM

Korean marketplace with food hall, ramyeon library & photo booth now open in Tanglin Mall

The Korean experience on a budget.

November 22, 2022, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.