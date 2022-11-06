6 Australian schoolgirls arrested for shoplifting at Orchard Road return home to Melbourne

The six Australian girls who were arrested for shoplifting at Victoria's Secret and Crocs at shops along Orchard Road have gone back to Melbourne, Australian media reported.

The schoolgirls, aged between 14 and 16, were students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar, an elite private school with fees that cost more than A$13,000 (S$11,904) a year.

They are reportedly Year 10 students.

The girls flew back from Singapore on Saturday, Nov. 19, along with their schoolmates and landed in Melbourne on the same day.

Principal of Bacchus Marsh Grammar, Andrew Neal, spoke to the Herald Sun and confirmed that "everyone is here and they all came in on the same flight".

"All matters have been resolved and the girls were allowed to proceed to the airport with no further action," he said.

"It was a bit delicate but this is a good outcome."

Neal also said he would not make any more comments until he has spoken with the girls.

Herald Sun reported that Singapore police would not pursue further action against the schoolgirls.

Mothership has reached out to Singapore Police Force for more information.

Background

The six schoolgirls were caught on CCTV shoplifting expensive lingerie from Victoria's Secret store along Orchard Road. The Singapore Police Force was alerted to a case of theft at 333A Orchard Road at 4.04 pm.

They reportedly spent 10 hours in holding before they were released and allowed back to their hotel.

The girls were among a team of 18 who came to Singapore for a netball tour where the girls would play against other visiting teams and Singapore Sports School.

