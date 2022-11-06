6 Australian schoolgirls from elite private school arrested for shoplifting at Orchard Road

Six Australian schoolgirls were arrested in Singapore on Sunday (Nov. 13) for allegedly shoplifting in Orchard Road. The girls reportedly stole from a Crocs store and Victoria's Secret.

Responding Mothership's queries, Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to a case of theft at 333A Orchard Road at 4.04 pm.

The girls arrested were aged between 14 and 16.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the students are from an elite private school in Australia's Victoria State — Bacchus Marsh Grammar.

They were in Singapore along with 13 other girls and three accompanying teachers for a regional netball competition. They were scheduled to play with Singapore Sports School and other visiting schools.

The girls were caught on CCTV shoplifting expensive lingerie from Victoria's Secret at Mandarin Gallery on Orchard Road.

The Herald Sun reported that they were allegedly held for 10 hours after police caught them but have since been released and are going back and forth between the police station and the hotel.

Two other girls were called for questioning but were not taken into custody.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Police Force were "firm, fair, and thorough"

In a statement given to Australian media on Nov. 15, the principal of Bacchus Marsh Grammar, Andrew Neal, said that the school is aware that a" small group of students have found themselves involved in an incident in Orchard Road".

Neal praised Singapore Police Force for being "firm, fair and thorough, and the school is appreciative of their professionalism".

It is believed that Neal addressed the arrest in an assembly at the school.

Neal hopes that "the police will have finalised their investigations of this matter by later in the week" so the girls will be allowed to return with their schoolmates as planned on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Additionally, officials from the Australian High Commission in Singapore and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are "providing consular assistance".

Bacchus Marsh Grammar is an elite private school located north of Melbourne with a student body of 3,000 students. These students pay more than AUDS$13,000 (S$12,046) in school fees per year.

The eight-day international school netball tour these girls were on cost their parents AUD$3,300 (S$3,058). In the Offer of Position, as seen on Daily Mail Australia, the educational purpose of the trip included "education on travel and being an elite athlete" and "a cultural experience in Asia".

If found guilty, the girls could face up to three years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Top photos from Google Maps