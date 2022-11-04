Back

2 S'porean men, aged 32 & 40, arrested for trafficking drugs such as cannabis, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms worth S$145,000

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Alfie Kwa | November 03, 2022, 05:07 PM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) shared in a press release today (Nov. 3) that officers have arrested two Singaporean men, aged 32 and 40, for suspected drug trafficking activities on Nov. 2.

CNB raid and arrest

On Nov. 2 afternoon, CNB officers arrested the 32-year-old in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 81.

About 3,383g of cannabis was recovered from him.

CNB: About 3,383g of cannabis was recovered from a 32-year-old Singaporean man in a CNB operation conducted on Nov. 2.

A residential unit in the same vicinity was also raided by CNB officers, and the 40-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in the unit.

There was a total of about 86g of cannabis and two Erimin-5 tablets seized from the unit.

About 7g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were also recovered from a riser located on the same floor of the residential unit.

Raided residence

The younger man was also escorted to his residence located near Tampines Ave 9 in the evening.

A total of about 971g of cannabis, 237 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, sweets believed to contain cannabis, and psilocybin mushrooms were recovered.

CNB: Controlled drugs, including psilocybin mushrooms or more commonly known as ‘magic mushrooms’, were seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Tampines Ave 9 in a CNB operation conducted on Nov. 2.

Drugs seized by CNB

Altogether, about 4,440g of cannabis, two Erimin-5 tablets, 237 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, sweets believed to contain cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms and 7g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized during the operation.

The drugs have an estimated street value of S$145,000.

CNB said that 4,440g of cannabis could feed the addiction of about 630 abusers for a week.

Offence

CNB stated that under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on his or her behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

All images from CNB. 

