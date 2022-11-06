PAP elects leaders to steer the party from 2022-2024, with Chairman Gan Kim Yong retiring

The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) elected its 37th central executive committee (CEC) today (Nov. 6).

The important biennial internal elections determined the members of the political party's highest decision-making body and who will be leading the PAP into the next general election.

Singapore’s next GE must be held by 2025.

Addressing more than 3,000 party members at the PAP Conference, PAP Secretary-General and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the PAP has so far delivered on its manifesto promises from General Election 2020.

They include growing Singapore’s economy, creating jobs, uplifting lower-wage workers, and enhancing support for vulnerable groups.

Members of the new PAP CEC

Here are the members of the 37th PAP CEC (not according to their number of votes):

1. Lee Hsien Loong

2. Lawrence Wong

3. Heng Swee Keat

4. Chan Chun Sing

5. Masagos Zulkifli

6. K Shanmugam

7. Grace Fu

8. Desmond Lee

9. Indranee Rajah

10. Ong Ye Kung

11. Tan Chuan-Jin

12. Vivian Balakrishnan

13. Josephine Teo (co-opted)

14. Edwin Tong (co-opted)

None of the members are new to the CEC, with members elected or co-opted in the previous 2020 CEC election.

Indranee Rajah has replaced Gan Kim Yong as one of the top 12 vote getters. Indranee was previously co-opted into the 2020 CEC election.

Teo and Tong were co-opted as they have received the 13th and 14th highest number of votes in the CEC election.

Retirement of PAP Chairman Gan

PM Lee paid tribute to PAP Chairman Gan, who did not stand for re-election to the CEC, thanking him for his many contributions and service to the PAP.

"I thank him for his many, many contributions and services to the party", Lee said, adding that Gan "still carries many heavy responsibilities on my team, for example, leading MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry), and co-chairing the MTF (Multi-Ministry Taskforce)."

Lee said he was confident that Gan, like other senior party leaders, will be helping the current team succeed.

In Gan's last speech as Chairman, he thanked PM Lee and his fellow CEC members for their guidance and trust.

Gan said that he had "full confidence that my comrades in the new CEC will continue to serve our people well and will enjoy your full support".

PAP conference attended by NTUC

421 activists were also recognised at the PAP party awards for their service.

The event was attended by representatives of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

NTUC FairPrice has pledged a donation of $1.2 million worth of vouchers to be distributed to needy Singaporeans to help meet their daily needs.

