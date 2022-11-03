At least 3 M'sians die while waiting in line to vote on Nov. 19, 2022

At least three Malaysians have died on Nov. 19 while waiting in line to vote in the general election.

According to Bernama, two deaths took place in Johor, while another was reported in Kelantan.

"Health problems"

Inspector General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said in a statement to the media that the voters had "health problems" and died while waiting in line to cast their votes.

However, he did not reveal the causes of death.

Bernama reported that both voters in Johor were over 85 years old. One was a voter in Sembrong, the other in Pulai.

Their names were given as Sh Juhara Syed Mohamad, who died shortly after casting her vote, and Tuminah Ambiah, who died before voting.

In addition, Mohd Jailani Alias, 53, died in Pasir Mas, Kelantan. His death was confirmed by Kelantan Police Chief Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Mohd Jailani was serving as a polling agent at the polling centre.

