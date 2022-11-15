Back

Heavy jam expected at S'pore-JB Causeway during year-end school holidays: ICA

Everyone wants to cross the border.

Syahindah Ishak | November 15, 2022, 07:04 PM

Events

Heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints as the year-end school holiday approaches.

Between Nov. 17, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a travel advisory on Tuesday (Nov. 15) that heavier traffic is expected between Nov. 17, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023.

According to ICA, traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints has returned to about 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

In fact, during peak periods, the volume has reached pre-pandemic levels.

Close to a million travellers passed through the two checkpoints between Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2022.

During this year-end school holiday period, travellers are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid the following peak hours:

Screenshot from ICA website.

Possible three-hour waiting time for travellers

ICA also said that at the peak of the year-end school holiday period in 2019, the waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours.

"The public may thus wish to plan their travel judiciously, to avoid being caught in traffic congestion," the authority added.

Before embarking on their journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Land Transport Authority (LTA)'s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, and UFM 100.3.

Top image by Mothership.

