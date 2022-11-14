Boy, 14, amongst 96 people arrested in six-day CNB raids

A total of 96 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a six-day island-wide drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Nov. 6 to 11.

The youngest arrested in this operation is a 14-year-old suspected drug trafficker.

Arrests of 14 and 17-year-old boys

In the afternoon of Nov. 7, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the South Buona Vista Road area. About 371g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

He was then escorted to his residential unit in the same vicinity and about 36g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized.

In a follow-up operation conducted on the morning of Nov. 8, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Lower Delta Road and arrested a 14-year-old boy for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 9g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized from the boy’s home.

4-year-old girl present in the flat raided

On Nov. 8, CNB officers also arrested two Singaporean women, aged 27 and 30, in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive.

A total of about 86g of ‘Ice’, 330g of cannabis, 43g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 60 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps were recovered from the 27-year-old woman.

The women were later escorted to their hideout in the same vicinity.

A total of about 281g of ‘Ice’, 456g of cannabis, 344g of ketamine, 77g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 548 Erimin-5 tablets, 110 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and 12 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were further seized.

About 56g of ‘Ice’, 756g of cannabis, 56g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 36 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps were also recovered from a staircase landing on the same floor as the residential unit.

The 30-year-old woman’s 4-year-old daughter was also present in the unit.

CNB said that arrangements have been made to ensure that the welfare of the girl was taken care of.

She was subsequently placed in the custody of a next-of-kin.

Drugs seized

During the operation, controlled drugs of about 146g of heroin, 882g of ‘Ice’, 3,624g of cannabis, 402g of ketamine, 6g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 243g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 685 Erimin-5 tablets, 219 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and 23 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of more than S$359,000.

The seizure of 882g of ‘Ice’ can feed the addiction of about 500 abusers for a week, while 3,624g of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 510 abusers for a week.

Some of the other areas covered during CNB's island-wide operation included Woodlands, Geylang and Chinatown.

Offence

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

All images from CNB.