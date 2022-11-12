Up to 12% off, doorstep delivery & more on this online platform selling educational materials that ships internationally

Assessment books are no doubt essentials for most Singaporean students.

Myself included – though that was back in the day.

From primary through secondary school, I recall my mum having to stock up on assessment books before every school year commenced.

This process in itself was like some form of amazing race game -- having to visit multiple physical bookstores to hunt down every book on the list -- only to find out that they were out of stock.

Even after finding them, we would have to lug the heavy bags of books back home.

That was quite a workout.

You can imagine how surprised I was when I learnt that my mum and I could have saved ourselves all that trouble by buying my assessment books online via Singapore company OpenSchoolbag Pte Ltd – if it existed back then, that is.

The online retailer has an impressive range of over 4,800 materials for students aged two to 18, including flashcards, educational toys, magazines and teaching kits.

To give you a clearer idea, OpenSchoolbag has books to cater to students from:

Pre-school

Primary school (PSLE)

Secondary school (O and N-Level)

Junior College (A-Level)

Other programmes (GEP, IP, IB, etc.)

Here are three reasons why Singaporean parents should consider buying assessment books from OpenSchoolbag:

Doorstep delivery

You can save yourself the trouble of visiting physical bookstores and having to carry the books back home.

Once you place your order with OpenSchoolbag online, all you need to do is to wait for the books to be delivered straight to your doorstep.

How convenient.

Detailed filters

Remember how you would have to scan through every bookshelf in the physical bookstore just to find out that the assessment book you were looking for was out-of-stock?

It’s safe to say that you won’t experience that while shopping on OpenSchoolbag.

OpenSchoolbag’s website categorisation is very detailed, making it easier to search and filter the type of books that parents, like yourself, are looking for.

You can search and filter the assessment books you are looking for with keywords such as “problem sums” or “comprehension” or “mock papers”, and the website will show what’s available according to your needs.

You can also search for various assessment books according to the categories displayed on the menu bar.

Discounts

Are you really a Singaporean parent if you don’t look for discount codes even when buying assessment books?

Lucky for those who do (and don’t), OpenSchoolbag offers discounts of 12 per cent off products (with $20 minimum spending) from major publishers.

You can also earn OSB points for discounts off your next purchase.

If you make your orders between Nov. 18 to 27, 2022, you will be able to enjoy discounts up to 35 per cent off books from major publishers in OpenSchoolbag’s mega year-end sale.

In addition, orders above $30 will be entitled to free shipping for a limited period of time.

Did I mention that you don’t need to sign up and pay for a membership either?

That sounds like a win to me.

Exclusive titles

According to OpenSchoolbag, they also have exclusive titles by publishers and renowned authors which are not sold at local bookstores.

You can check out the titles here.

Next-level assessment book shopping

Looking back, I wonder how much time my mum and I could have saved if we just bought my assessment books from OpenSchoolbag.

Luckily for my mum, she won’t be repeating the same mistakes with my younger brothers, who are still in school.

Same goes for all parents reading this article – why save yourself the hassle by purchasing assessment books from OpenSchoolbag ahead of the new school year?

All you need to do is to head on over to OpenSchoolbag’s website, purchase the books, and wait for the doorstep delivery. Nice.

