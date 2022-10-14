Back

Yahoo editorial team members affected by restructuring, at least 1 departure in S'pore

Another change in the local media scene.

Sulaiman Daud | October 14, 2022, 05:50 PM

"Some members" of Yahoo's editorial team have been affected by a recent restructuring, including at least one departure.

Responding to a query from Mothership about possible staff departures or changes, a spokesperson from Yahoo said:

"We confirm that some members in our editorial team have been affected due to Yahoo’s cessation of publication of localised content in the Philippines and Indonesia and restructuring of our editorial team in Southeast Asia.

This is purely a strategic decision as Yahoo continues to re-assess and evaluate how and where we can best serve our global audience.

Our editorial teams that produce localised content for Singapore and Malaysia will continue to provide the trustworthy news reporting and lifestyle content that our users have come to expect from us."

Former Yahoo senior editor Nicholas Yong tweeted the news of his departure, and mentioned "along with some colleagues":

Screenshot from Nicholas Yong's Twitter.

Telum Media reported that his last official day will be Oct. 31

Separately, on the same day, Oct. 11, SPH Media Trust announced a change in leadership.

Among the changes, Jaime Ho, formerly of CNA, will be replacing Warren Fernandez as Straits Times editor.

