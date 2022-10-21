Back

M'sian Dota 2 player plays alone on TI stage with teddy bears as teammates caught Covid

The real gigachad.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 21, 2022, 10:55 AM

Events

Malaysian professional Dota 2 player Yap "xNova" Jian Wei played alone on stage at the main event of The International 2022 (TI11) on Oct. 20.

xNova was joined by four teddy bears donning the team's jersey at Suntec Arena.

Photo from The International/Twitter.

The rest of his teammates played but were isolated at the hotel.

The 25-year-old was the only one in the team who did not catch Covid-19.

Photo of xNova from Liquipedia.

After the match, xNova also tweeted about how he felt being alone on the stage.

In the same tweet, he also thanked fans for their support.

Epic battle

According to Yahoo, the RNG team had a strong start in the first two days of TI11 but failed to sustain the strong performance as the team mates came down with Covid-19 one after another.

On Day 1 and 2, RNG was top of the list with nine wins and one loss before losing every single game in Day 3 and dropped to elimination shortly after.

In the morning of Day 3, veteran player Somnus tested positive for Covid-19 and the RNG team had to forfeit game 2. By the end of Day 3, more players came down with Covid-19.

Despite the circumstance, the team -- Royal Never Give Up (RNG) -- still put on an epic battle against Entity on Oct. 20.

The 107-minute match is the longest main stage game in TI's history.

RNG eventually exited from TI11 in 13th-16th place, with over US$250,000 (S$356,000) in consolation, Yahoo wrote.

Top image via The International/Twitter.

