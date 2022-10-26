‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after being made to bathe

An Iranian hermit, given the dubious honour of being the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a bath for some 60 years, has died at 94, state media reported.

Iranian news agency Irna reported that Amou Haji, or “Uncle Haji”, died on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Dezhgah village in the southern province of Fars.

Haji, covered in soot and living in a cinder-block shack, spent most of his life avoiding bathing.

He was reported to have not bathed with water or soap in more than 60 years, with some reports stating that it was closer to 70 years.

Villagers said he had experienced “emotional setbacks in his youth” that led him to refuse to wash as he believed that cleaning would ruin his health.

He was also said to have avoided fresh food, preferring rotting carcasses that were roadkill, especially those of porcupines.

He was known to smoke animal faeces out of a pipe.

According to a 2014 Tehran Times piece, locals who were fond of Haji built the open brick shack in the desert for him.

Fell ill after taking bath

Haji fell ill soon after locals finally took him to bathe for the first time in years, Irna reported.

Haji threw himself out of the car when he realised the purpose of the trip during an earlier attempt by neighbours to take him to bathe in the local river.

Haji never married.

His funeral occurred on Oct. 25 in Farashband City, Fars.

