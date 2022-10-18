Back

9 men allegedly block Ang Mo Kio building entrance & exit, police investigating

Appears to be a dispute over salaries.

Belmont Lay | October 18, 2022, 07:38 PM

Nine men, aged between 28 and 54, are assisting in police investigations for the offence of participating in a public assembly without a permit after they allegedly blocked the entrance and exit of a building in Ang Mo Kio on Oct. 18 afternoon.

The police received a call for assistance at 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 at about 1.50pm on Tuesday.

The men were seen holding up signs demanding their salaries.

The Chinese words on pieces of paper held up by the men indicated the issue was over unpaid money.

Police officers upon arriving at the scene engaged the men to stop their activities and they complied.

The offence of taking part in a public assembly without a permit carries a fine of up to S$3,000.

"The police would like to remind the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act," the police said.

Top photos via

