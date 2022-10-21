Workers' Party eyes Tampines GRC with high profile outreach efforts featuring Pritam Singh & Low Thia Khiang

The Workers' Party (WP) paid a visit to Tampines on Sunday (Oct. 16) morning as part of its outreach efforts.

In a Facebook post on the same day, WP said that its team went down to the round market and food centre at Block 137 Tampines Street 11, as well as the shopping street at Block 201 Tampines Street 21.

Both locations are part of Tampines group representation constituency (GRC).

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, WP chairman Sylvia Lim and former WP chief Low Thia Khiang were part of the team that visited Tampines on Oct. 16.

Other members who were also there include Members of Parliament (MPs) Gerald Giam and Dennis Tan, as well as WP Youth Wing President Nicole Seah and Deputy Organising Secretary Kenneth Foo.

A WP spokesperson told Mothership that the team was in Tampines as part of its "weekly Hammer outreach across different towns" in Singapore.

Stallholders' reactions to WP team around Tampines

Speaking to Mothership, stallholders at the round market and food centre in Tampines Street 11 gave positive remarks about the presence of the WP team that morning.

One of the stallholders told us that the WP members were "friendly" and talked to a number of patrons there.

The WP team also gave out their Hammer newsletter to the patrons.

Over at the Tampines N2 Shopping Street, a man who works at a fruits stall said that he found it "quite cool" when he saw a WP member talking to a GrabFood delivery rider.

He also said that Tampines residents appeared "open and accepting" towards the WP team.

Another man who owns a shop along the street said that this wasn't the first time he's encountered Singapore politicians at the area.

He told Mothership that he was greeted by members from the People's Action Party (PAP) when they were doing their walkabout session in 2020.

He had also met some WP politicians at the same place in 2018.

Not the first time in Tampines

WP has held outreach sessions in various parts of Tampines the past few years.

Tampines GRC among the top performing PAP wards in GE 2020

Just recently on Oct. 9, 2022, the Party visited a coffee shop at Tampines Street 81.

In the 2020 General Election, the PAP and National Solidarity Party (NSP) contested in Tampines GRC.

The five-member PAP team, led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, performed well to retain Tampines GRC. His teammates include Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng, Mayor Desmond Choo and PAP MP Cheng Li Hui.

The PAP team scored 66.41 per cent of the votes, which was the fifth best performing GRC, after PM Lee and SM Tharman's GRCs.

Prior to this, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was the anchor minister for Tampines GRC for a decade.

In GE2020, Heng made a surprise move to East Coast GRC, leading his team to a win.

Top image via WP on Facebook.