S'pore woman pays for domestic worker to attend entrepreneurship courses, supported decision to start 2 businesses

When she returns to the Philippines, a migrant domestic worker in Singapore will have two businesses and a condominium to look forward to.

Jocelyn Mompal, 58, told Shin Min Daily News how her employer, Wang Shuzhen, had supported her entrepreneurship by paying for the former to attend courses while in Singapore.

"She supports me, understands me, gives me enough freedom, and encourages me to continue to learn and improve myself," Mompal said.

According to Shin Min, Mompal (pictured above, first on the left, with Wang standing to her right) is now the owner of a travel agency and a shoe store in her hometown of Iloilo City.

She has also used her savings to purchase a condominium in Manila.

Wang, who is 75 and works in the education and mentoring industry, said that her belief in lifelong learning inspired her to help Mompal.

The proud employer shared that her helper had managed her life so well that she would be able to earn an income even in her seventies.

"She never borrowed a penny from me, and we trust each other very much," Wang added.

"I treated her family like my own"

The pair's working relationship began in 2000 but appeared to have blossomed into a friendship over the years.

Shin Min reported that Wang had hosted Mompal's three children and granddaughter when they came to visit Singapore.

Wang had also been invited to Mompal's daughter's wedding and for her granddaughter's baptism in the Philippines.

"I treated her family like my own," Wang said.

Now two years away from retirement — migrant domestic workers may only have their work passes renewed up till the age of 60 — Mompal said that she'd miss her employer very much when she eventually returns home.

"Thanks to her encouragement and allowing me to start my own business, I will have an independent source of income after retirement," she said.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News