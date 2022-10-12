S'pore woman allegedly posed as deity, made followers eat human faeces & jump off building

A 52-year-old woman has received a total of 50 charges for allegedly pretending to be a goddess, convincing one of her followers to donate S$3.5 million, making them eat human faeces, and forcing another to jump off the second floor of a building, The Straits Times reported.

According to Today, Woo May Hoe received 40 additional charges on Oct. 6, on top of the 10 charges she received in October 2020.

These charges included offences for cheating, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and causing hurt by means of a harmful substance.

Woo has also been in remand for two years since she received her initial 10 charges.

What did she do?

Woo is accused of targeting 14 victims from 2012 to May 2020, The Straits Times further reported.

Five of her "devotees" were supposedly forced to eat faeces as punishment, according to court documents.

Allegedly subjected one follower to various forms of abuse

Woo also allegedly committed multiple offences against one of her followers, who is now aged 43, between 2019 to 2020.

This included forcing her to jump off the second floor of the Ubi Techpark building, which resulted in both of her ankles being fractured, according to Today.

Woo also purportedly stabbed her in the arm with a pair of scissors, hit her face with a bundle of canes which damaged her eye, forcibly removed her tooth with a pair of pliers, and twisted her ear until it bled.

Cheated her followers of money

Woo also stands accused of cheating her followers of money.

ST reported that one follower was allegedly convinced to donate S$3.5 million between 2013 and 2015 for the expansion of a school in a village in India.

Today reported that the same woman was also supposedly cheated into donating another S$2.5 million, within the same period, for the construction of a temple in the same village.

However, ST reported that the follower in this instance was a different person.

In addition, several of them were reportedly tricked by Woo into donating a total of S$800,000 to her for the purchase of cows.

Woo had allegedly told her followers that doing this would redeem their sins, improve their health, and also ensure that their parents would remain in good health.

She also supposedly got her followers to help settle purported loans from loan sharks.

In one instance in 2020, she got a follower to pay her S$12,000 after telling the victim that she had borrowed money from loan sharks in Malaysia to pay for a landed property in Bedok.

Woo also stands accused of conspiring with her followers between 2015 and 2020 to obtain bank loans, which she then used to buy multiple properties.

ST reported that the value of the loans ranged from S$185,000 to S$4.6 million.

Woo will return to court on Nov. 17.

If she is convicted of cheating, she can be imprisoned for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

Should she be convicted of causing grievous hurt or causing hurt by means of a harmful substance, she can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Top photo by Unsplash