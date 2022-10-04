Back

LTA will not raise 75-year-old age limit for taxi & PHC drivers

For now.

Ashley Tan | October 04, 2022, 04:29 PM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling questioned whether the transport ministry would consider extending the maximum age for taxi and PHC drivers, should the driver be certified to be medically fit to drive a vehicle.

Age correlates with accident rate

In response, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor shared that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had commissioned the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) to conduct a study on possibly increasing the statutory age limit for those holding a vocational driving license.

It is important to know if taxi and PHC drivers are fit to drive as they spend a "significant amount of time on the road and are responsible for the safety of commuters and other road users," Khor said.

From the study, using past accident statistics and medical assessments, SMA recommended not to increase the age limit beyond 75 years.

It was found that the accident rate of older vocational drivers is higher than that of younger drivers — taxi and PHC drivers aged 70 to 74 are five to six times more likely to have had an accident as compared to drivers below the age of 60.

Due to safety concerns, LTA assessed and considered SMA's recommendations and decided not to raise the maximum age limit for vocational license holders "for now".

Older drivers aged 50 to 74 can continue to hold valid vocational licenses if they undergo regular checkups and meet the necessary requirements.

In the meantime, LTA will continue to monitor the sector and review the statutory age limit periodically, Khor said.

Will review age limit periodically

Yeo followed up to add that members of the National Taxi Association have expressed their desire to continue driving past the age of 75.

This is because they feel they are still in good health and mental alertness.

Yeo asked Khor if the ministry would consider a license for senior drivers who pass an annual medical examination to drive limited hours or limited routes.

Khor reiterated that the government would continue to review the statutory age limit periodically.

Top photo from ComfortDelGro Taxi / FB

Death of woman, 24, after wisdom teeth surgery a 'medical misadventure': Coroner

A very rare genetic condition caused adverse reactions to general anaesthesia.

October 04, 2022, 04:22 PM

S'porean couple cuts short JB trip to return lost NRIC to fellow S'porean living in Tiong Bahru

Here's your daily dose of heartwarming news.

October 04, 2022, 03:00 PM

Westlife will return to S'pore on Feb. 16, 2023, with ticket sales beginning at S$128 from Oct. 6, 2022

Nostalgia +1000

October 04, 2022, 02:34 PM

IRAS warns of email & text message scams purporting 'tax reffunds' or accusations of evasion

Scammers redirect recipients to links where they are asked for their credit card details.

October 04, 2022, 01:42 PM

Police anti-vice raids in Balestier & Orchard: 14 women & 1 man, aged 25-42, investigated for offences under Women’s Charter

A total of 39 persons, aged 20 to 81, investigated for various offences.

October 04, 2022, 12:31 PM

Riders Cafe to close by end-Feb. 2023 for Cross Island Line works

Sad.

October 04, 2022, 11:58 AM

Ridiculously cute Little Turtle Bun launching at IKEA S'pore on Oct. 10, 2022

Too cute to not eat.

October 04, 2022, 11:47 AM

2 SIA crew members assaulted near hotel in Melbourne, both sustain superficial injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 04, 2022, 11:14 AM

Another S'pore car tried to cut queue on Causeway, stopped & led away by M'sia traffic police

Another queue-cutter.

October 04, 2022, 10:16 AM

Man, covered in mud likely from F1 event, praised for standing in MRT carriage to not soil seats

When life gives you rain and waterlogged conditions.

October 04, 2022, 03:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.