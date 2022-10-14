Vogue S'pore magazine breaches content guidelines on 4 occasions in 2 years for nudity & content that promoted non-traditional families

Vogue Singapore, a fashion magazine circulated here, repeatedly breached content guidelines for nudity and content that promoted non-traditional families over two years.

As a result, it has been slapped with a stern warning and has had its permit shortened from one year to six months, The Straits Times reported.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) told ST the revocation of the one-year permit takes effect from Oct. 14, 2022.

Vogue Singapore reapplied and MCI has since issued it a six-month permit.

An MCI spokesperson told ST: "MCI has issued Vogue Singapore a stern warning and shortened the permit for Vogue Singapore from one year to six months, as it had breached the content guidelines for local lifestyle magazines on four occasions within the past two years, for nudity and content that promoted non-traditional families."

Content guidelines have remained the same during the period that Vogue Singapore breached them, the MCI spokesperson added.

As part of the permit conditions, the magazine is required to comply with guidelines that include not undermining prevailing social norms.

Background

Similar violations have occurred before.

Local arts magazine Art Republik had its permit shortened in 2014 for two severe breaches of content guidelines for religiously insensitive and denigrative content, the MCI spokesman said.

Women's magazine Cleo in 2008, and men's magazine Singapore FHM in 1998, had committed repeated breaches.

Those breaches pertained to content on sex, nudity, and the promotion of promiscuity and a permissive lifestyle.

Media Publishares, which has an office in Syed Alwi Road, publishes Vogue Singapore.

It also publishes Esquire and Robb Report.

On the "About" page for Vogue Singapore, a link to find out more about the title leads to the Vogue page on Condé Nast website.

