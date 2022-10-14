Back

Vogue S'pore magazine breaches content guidelines on 4 occasions in 2 years for nudity & content that promoted non-traditional families

Slapped with a warning and has permit shortened from one year to six months.

Belmont Lay | October 14, 2022, 10:08 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Vogue Singapore, a fashion magazine circulated here, repeatedly breached content guidelines for nudity and content that promoted non-traditional families over two years.

As a result, it has been slapped with a stern warning and has had its permit shortened from one year to six months, The Straits Times reported.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) told ST the revocation of the one-year permit takes effect from Oct. 14, 2022.

Vogue Singapore reapplied and MCI has since issued it a six-month permit.

An MCI spokesperson told ST: "MCI has issued Vogue Singapore a stern warning and shortened the permit for Vogue Singapore from one year to six months, as it had breached the content guidelines for local lifestyle magazines on four occasions within the past two years, for nudity and content that promoted non-traditional families."

Content guidelines have remained the same during the period that Vogue Singapore breached them, the MCI spokesperson added.

As part of the permit conditions, the magazine is required to comply with guidelines that include not undermining prevailing social norms.

Background

Similar violations have occurred before.

Local arts magazine Art Republik had its permit shortened in 2014 for two severe breaches of content guidelines for religiously insensitive and denigrative content, the MCI spokesman said.

Women's magazine Cleo in 2008, and men's magazine Singapore FHM in 1998, had committed repeated breaches.

Those breaches pertained to content on sex, nudity, and the promotion of promiscuity and a permissive lifestyle.

Media Publishares, which has an office in Syed Alwi Road, publishes Vogue Singapore.

It also publishes Esquire and Robb Report.

On the "About" page for Vogue Singapore, a link to find out more about the title leads to the Vogue page on Condé Nast website.

Top photos via Vogue Singapore Instagram

Najib nominated by UMNO as possible MP candidate, but can't campaign while serving prison term

Najib has been renominated for his Pekan district, despite speculation he would be replaced by his son Nizar.

October 13, 2022, 10:48 PM

Man, 19, charged with killing father, 47, in Yishun tries to speak in court, judge shuts him down

He appeared in court via video link.

October 13, 2022, 07:19 PM

Video shows lorry failing to stop & hitting 2 cars along Causeway towards S'pore

Bad.

October 13, 2022, 07:05 PM

3,000 BTO flats to be launched across 3 projects in the eastern half of Dover Forest

1,330 flats from the first project will be launched in the Nov. 2022 BTO sales exercise.

October 13, 2022, 05:18 PM

Popular Tiong Bahru pig's organ soup hawker founder dies aged 84

RIP.

October 13, 2022, 05:08 PM

Ghibli Park in Japan opening on Nov. 1, 2022

Highly anticipated.

October 13, 2022, 04:38 PM

Rui En donates blood for the first time with fan club to celebrate 1 year of being on Instagram

Nice.

October 13, 2022, 04:28 PM

Tower Transit bus service 853 smashed road divider at AMK with 9 people on board, driver suspended

No one was injured.

October 13, 2022, 04:04 PM

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 3 more years in prison, Myanmar military govt drags feet on Asean plan

On Oct. 12, Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional three years of imprisonment by a court controlled by Myanmar's military government.

October 13, 2022, 03:51 PM

Cars & lorries in serious accident along Causeway towards S'pore in morning shuts 2 of 3 lanes

Jam.

October 13, 2022, 03:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.