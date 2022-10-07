Back

S'pore lifting vaccinated differentiated safe-management measures from Oct. 10, 2022

Measures may be ramped up again in the future, depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Sulaiman Daud | October 07, 2022, 06:33 PM

Vaccinated differentiated safe-management measures (VDS) will be lifted from Oct. 10, 2022, according to a Multi-Ministry Task Force press release on Oct. 7.

This means that VDS will no longer be required for:

  • Events with more than 500 participants at any one time.

  • Nightlife establishments where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities.

  • Dining in at F&B establishments, including hawker centres.

MOH added:

"However, even as VDS is lifted, non-fully vaccinated persons continue to face a higher risk of severe disease. We urge such persons to come forward to be vaccinated, or continue to take their own precautions and minimise social interactions to protect themselves."

Should the Covid-19 situation worsen in the future, VDS and other measures may be ramped up again to protect the public, safeguard healthcare workers and preserve healthcare capacity.

Top image from Mothership.

