Taxi driver, 69, arrested for closing car window on TP officer & dragging him along road

A 69-year-old male taxi driver was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022 for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

Taxi driver allegedly used his phone while driving

The police said in a statement that at about 5:15pm on Oct. 9, a traffic police (TP) officer was patrolling in the vicinity of Holland Road when he spotted the taxi driver who was purportedly using his mobile phone while driving.

The TP officer signalled for the driver to stop. However, the driver ignored the officer and continued driving.

The officer subsequently followed him and eventually managed to stop the taxi driver along Farrer Road.

Wound his window up

When the TP officer engaged with the taxi driver, he was uncooperative and refused to provide his particulars.

Sensing that the taxi driver might drive off again, the officer reached his hand out to turn off the ignition button of the vehicle, but the driver allegedly wound up his window and drove off before the officer could remove his arm.

As a result, the officer was dragged along the road for a few metres before the driver stopped and wound down the window.

A short video of the incident was uploaded online, capturing the moment the officer's arm was stuck inside the taxi.

TP officer conveyed to hospital

The taxi driver was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

The 34-year-old officer was conveyed conscious to the hospital and received outpatient treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to this incident, Tammy Tan, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro said in a statement:

"Our drivers have been told to always observe road safety and to cooperate with the authorities. The behaviour of the cabby in question is completely unacceptable and is certainly not condoned by the Company."

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

Any driver convicted of using a mobile phone while driving on the road can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

Top image screenshots from SG Road Vigilante/YouTube.