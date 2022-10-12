Back

Taxi driver, 69, arrested for closing car window on TP officer & dragging him along road

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | October 12, 2022, 12:11 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 69-year-old male taxi driver was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022 for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

Taxi driver allegedly used his phone while driving

The police said in a statement that at about 5:15pm on Oct. 9, a traffic police (TP) officer was patrolling in the vicinity of Holland Road when he spotted the taxi driver who was purportedly using his mobile phone while driving.

The TP officer signalled for the driver to stop. However, the driver ignored the officer and continued driving.

The officer subsequently followed him and eventually managed to stop the taxi driver along Farrer Road.

Wound his window up

When the TP officer engaged with the taxi driver, he was uncooperative and refused to provide his particulars.

Sensing that the taxi driver might drive off again, the officer reached his hand out to turn off the ignition button of the vehicle, but the driver allegedly wound up his window and drove off before the officer could remove his arm.

As a result, the officer was dragged along the road for a few metres before the driver stopped and wound down the window.

A short video of the incident was uploaded online, capturing the moment the officer's arm was stuck inside the taxi.

TP officer conveyed to hospital

The taxi driver was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

The 34-year-old officer was conveyed conscious to the hospital and received outpatient treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to this incident, Tammy Tan, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro said in a statement:

"Our drivers have been told to always observe road safety and to cooperate with the authorities. The behaviour of the cabby in question is completely unacceptable and is certainly not condoned by the Company."

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

Any driver convicted of using a mobile phone while driving on the road can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

Top image screenshots from SG Road Vigilante/YouTube.

Siglap freehold coffee shop up for sale for S$22.8 million

Can be redeveloped into four-storey building with residential quarters.

October 12, 2022, 06:53 PM

Tom Cruise to shoot movie in space

Still got it.

October 12, 2022, 06:13 PM

Indonesian police kneel on ground in apology for stadium tragedy where over 130 people died

Another 300 were injured when the police fired tear gas into the the crowd.

October 12, 2022, 05:02 PM

S’pore bus & train adult fares to go up by 4 to 5 cents from Dec. 26

The Public Transport Council is allowing a 2.9 per cent increase in fares.

October 12, 2022, 05:00 PM

S'porean woman, 37, fined S$5,500 for underpaying GST on 2 branded bags & other goods bought from Germany

She paid S$68.20 in GST instead of S$890.

October 12, 2022, 04:27 PM

Carina Lau hints that husband Tony Leung may be in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Nice.

October 12, 2022, 04:04 PM

S'pore woman allegedly posed as deity, made followers eat human faeces & jump off building

She is also accused of cheating her followers of money.

October 12, 2022, 03:47 PM

Titus Low jailed 3 weeks for breaching police order, fined for uploading obscene materials to OnlyFans

Three other charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

October 12, 2022, 03:28 PM

'Good reasons' for S'pore's tough stance on drugs: Shanmugam on Thailand mass shooting

The shooter had a history of drug usage.

October 12, 2022, 12:32 PM

Free storewide alcohol sampling at Cellarbration’s new flagship store in Takashimaya from Oct. 14 to 16, 2022

Who can resist free alcohol?

October 12, 2022, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.