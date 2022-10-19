Back

S$11 million Toto jackpot on Oct. 17 split 2 ways, 1 ticket sold at FairPrice Toa Payoh HDB Centre

Cha-ching.

Alfie Kwa | October 19, 2022, 03:23 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Two winning tickets won the S$11.1 million top prize for the Oct. 17 Toto draw.

One ticket, a QuickPick System 8 Entry, was sold at NTUC FairPrice Toa Payoh HDB Centre.

Each System 8 ticket costs S$28.

What is an iToto System 12 Entry?

The other winning ticket was purchased through a iTOTO system, and split 18 ways.

An iToto bet divides a Quick Pick System 12 entry into 28 units.

The cost of a System 12 entry is S$924.

It is the most expensive single bet for the Toto lottery.

A typical S$1 bet allows the punter to pick six numbers out of 49.

By picking 12 numbers at a time, the odds of winning are higher, but the cost of betting is also increased.

Therefore, a iToto System 12 entry at S$924 is split fairly in 28 portions, with each unit costing S$33 -- to add some variation to the type of bets punters can make and to make a System 12 bet more affordable for purchase by a group of people.

However, in the event where any iToto System 12 entry wins the prize, the prize amount will also be divided 28 ways.

In this case, each winning unit got about S$198,587.

The total amount won depends on how many units a person buys.

As the winning tickets were sold at only 18 different locations, it could mean one punter or some of them might have bought more than one unit of the iToto System 12 from one location.

Or it could also mean there were 18 out of 28 units of the iToto System 12 sold.

Other winners

The Group 2 prize was split 16 ways and each ticket raked in at S$74,361.

Here are the places where the tickets were sold at:

  1. Giant Paya Lebar Square - 60 Paya Lebar Road #B1-01/05 ( 1 QuickPick System 9 Entry )

  2. Tong Aik Huat - Blk 685 Hougang St 61 #01-160 ( 1 QuickPick System 9 Entry )

  3. Lee Eng Trading Store - Blk 201B Tampines St 21 #01-1083 ( 1 QuickPick System 8 Entry )

  4. Singapore Pools Account Betting Service - - ( 2 QuickPick System 7 Entry )

  5. Cheers Hougang Central - Blk 810 Hougang Central #01-214 ( 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry )

  6. Singapore Pools Account Betting Service - - ( 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry )

  7. Singapore Pools Silat Ave Branch - Blk 150 Silat Avenue #01-42 ( 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry )

  8. Tan Wee Fong Trading - Blk 24 Bendemeer Rd #01-529 ( 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry )

  9. Singapore Pools Sim Lim Square Branch - 1 Rochor Canal Rd Sim Lim Square #B1-37 ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )

  10. iTOTO - System 12

Here is a breakdown of all the winners on Oct. 17:

