'Don't watch if you have a weak heart': Toddlers seen playing on 17th-floor window ledge in M'sia, police investigating

In a heart-stopping moment, two young children in Malaysia were seen playing on a tiny window ledge on the 17th floor.

The video, which was taken at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur, showed the toddlers playing unsupervised at an open window.

Police are investigating the case, reported the Malay Mail.

Parents in the house

The 11-second video was posted on Oct. 25 by Facebook user Reff Lia.

At one particularly nerve-wracking moment, one of the toddlers suddenly stood up, causing their neighbours to scream.

The toddlers are aged two and four.

“Investigations showed that at the time of the incident, both parents were in the house but were unaware,” a district police chief said in a statement.

He added that the parents had been summoned for questioning.

Children safe

Lia said in the Facebook post that she reported the incident to the building management.

She added in an update that the children are safe, and the parents are in the process of installing window grilles.

The video has been shared almost a thousand times and has garnered concerned comments from netizens.

Top image from Reff Lia/Facebook.