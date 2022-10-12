Tighter visitor restrictions for hospitals & care homes from Oct. 14 amid Covid-19 surge

Safe management measures for hospitals will be tightened again amid rising Covid-19 cases in the community.

The measures will last for four weeks from Oct. 14 to Nov. 10, and will help protect healthcare capacity and vulnerable patients and residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Oct. 12.

The move comes just a month after measures were eased for in-person visits to hospitals and care homes on Sep. 1.

Restrictions on hospital visits

At hospitals, patients will be allowed only two pre-designated visitors throughout the length of their stay.

Only one visitor is allowed at the bedside at any time.

Critically ill patients may have up to five pre-designated patients, with up to two visitors at their bedside at any time.

All visits will be limited to 30 minutes, although exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis at the hospitals' discretion.

These include situations involving critically ill patients, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, or patients who require additional care support (e.g. mentally incapacitated patients).

MOH reminded visitors not to eat or drink in hospital wards, and to avoid sitting on patients' beds or use toilets designated for patients in the ward.

They also encouraged members of public to only go to the Emergency Department (ED) at hospitals if they have an emergency condition, and added that ED patients with non-emergency conditions may be referred to urgent care clinics or primary care clinics instead.

Restrictions on care homes

Residents at care homes will be allowed up to four pre-designated visitors, with only one visitor present at any time.

Visits will similarly be limited to 30 minutes and should be scheduled ahead of time.

MOH specified that in the event of an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, visits may be suspended.

Family members can approach the care home for further details.

ART tests & face masks

MOH advised all visitors to ensure they are well and to self-test with an antigen rapid kit (ART) on the day of their visit.

They must also don face masks "with good filtration capability" at all times.

Examples include surgical masks and reusable masks with at least two layers of fabric.

For visitors of vulnerable or unvaccinated patients, hospitals and homes may implement stricter limits and testing requirements at their discretion, MOH added.

Ongoing review

The ministry will continue to review and adjust the measures depending on changes in the Covid-19 situation.

The ministry said: "We seek the understanding and cooperation of patients, residents, and their family members and loved ones as we work to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in our healthcare institutions."

Top image from JurongHealth Campus/Facebook