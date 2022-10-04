5 elderly siblings, combined age of 408, closing porridge stall in Chinatown by end-October

Tian Tian Porridge, a hawker stall that serves traditional Cantonese-style porridge on the second floor of Chinatown Complex Food Centre, is shutting down at the end of October 2022.

Business inherited from late parents

The five siblings behind the stall have decided to close their stall and retire as they are getting on in years and experiencing health issues, reported Shinmin Daily News (Shin Min).

81-year-old Wang You Lai (name in hanyu pinyin) told reporters their parents started the business in the 1950s, selling roadside porridge and noodles in an alleyway along Smith Street.

When he was young, his parents told him: "If you can study, you should study. If not, come and help out at the stall."

As such, a few of his siblings started working at the food stand from young.

"When my father passed away, he left the business to us. My mother passed away in 1998, and us siblings took up the responsibility to continue the family business," said Wang.

His oldest sister and second brother have since passed away, and the remaining four siblings of Wang are aged 90, 89, 77, and 71.

Siblings are getting old, having health problems

While it is a pity that the business is closing, Wang said there was no other choice.

"We are getting old, my second eldest sister was previously hospitalised due to poor health," said Wang.

As for himself, he explained that he has some symptoms of stroke. He is experiencing some listlessness and his memory is also deteriorating, so he also decided to stop working completely.

They used operate another stall, Tian Tian Noodle House, right next to the porridge stall. However, the shop closed due to lack of manpower more than a month ago.

Wang's sister, who was in charge of the stall, will be undergoing surgery for cataracts in December and decided not to delay it any further.

"Being a hawker is tough work, the stall remains open during holidays, there is no sick leave, the only rest day we get is Monday," he said.

He said that he has two sons who are each pursuing their careers in their fields -- one as a professor and another as a manager. He said he doesn't want to force the next generation to carry on the family business.

"When my siblings retire, those with grandchildren will look after them, and we will live out our retirement," he said.

The youngest sibling, Wang Gui Zhu, also said she is unable to stand for long hours due to leg pain.

She added that among all of them, their second eldest sister is the most reluctant to quit the business.

Customers support business, wish them well

Their customers are also sad to see the business close down.

"Many of our regulars are like family to us, they come here to every day to eat porridge. Some of them went out of their way to order 30 bowls of porridge to treat their company," said the 81-year-old.

One 70-year-old regular told Shin Min she has been patronising the store since she was 15.

In past 55 years, she has made her way down from Toa Payoh to have porridge from the stall at least twice a month.

Another 70-year-old regular said he felt it was a shame as he cannot find such authentic food stalls anymore.

Shin Min reported that the porridge stall has seen an influx of business, with some customers making sure to bring the siblings gifts to wish them well.

Top images by Janie Chua/Foursquare and Shinmin Daily News.