11 Thomson-East Coast Line stations to open on Nov. 13, free rides on Nov. 11

A total of 11 MRT stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will open for passenger service on Nov. 13, 2022.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the opening of the new 13.2km segment on Oct. 7.

The stations are Stevens, Napier, Orchard Boulevard, Orchard, Great World, Havelock, Outram Park, Maxwell, Shenton Way, Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay.

They connect TEL commuters to all the existing MRT lines.

Four of these are interchange stations.

Stevens station will connect to Downtown Line.

Orchard station will connect to North-South Line.

Outram Park and Marina Bay stations are both three-line interchanges.

Outram Park connects to the East-West Line and North-East Line.

Marina Bay connects to the North-South Line and Circle Line.

More than 180,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from one of the 22 TEL stations when they are all in operation.

The line runs from Woodlands North to Gardens by the Bay and will cut travelling time for commuters.

A Bright Hill resident travelling by the TEL to Gardens by the Bay will take 40 minutes as compared to about 65 minutes currently.

Free rides

Commuters can travel for free along the new stations from 10am to 9pm on Nov. 11.

LTA said other activities will be held to mark the opening of the newest stage of the TEL, and these will be announced soon online.

Stage 3 of development

The 11 new stations come under Stage 3 of the TEL.

Mount Pleasant and Marina South -- another two stations under Stage 3 -- will open only when housing developments around them are ready.

Stage 2 comprised six stations from Springleaf to Caldecott.

It started passenger service in August 2021.

Three stations in Woodlands opened in 2020 in Stage 1.

Opening pushed back

The entire 32-station TEL with eight interchange stations was initially expected to be fully operational in 2024.

However, the timeline for completion was pushed back.

Stage 4, which comprises eight stations, such as Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade and Siglap, is expected to open in 2024.

The final Stage 5, which comprises Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations, will open in 2025.

Top photos via LTA