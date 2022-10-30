Back

The Chevrons S'pore to increase prices by S$15 - S$60 for its chalet & bungalow units

Local getaways will be more expensive.

Andrew Koay | October 30, 2022, 06:29 PM

It seems that even quick family staycations at chalets won't be spared by the brunt of inflation.

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recreational club The Chevrons has announced in an Oct. 27 Facebook post that its rates for chalet and bungalow units will be increased midway through next year.

From May 1, 2023, members will have to pay S$15 more for a two-day-one night stay, and S$30 more for three days and two nights.

Non-members looking for a local getaway will be asked to pay S$30 and S$60 more respectively.

Image from The Chevrons' Facebook page

The hikes were applied similarly to both the chalet and bungalow units, which are located in Jurong East.

This means one will have to pay up to S$620 for a longer stay in a chalet, and S$900 to use the bungalows.

"We seek your kind understanding and we thank you for your continuous support," wrote The Chevrons.

These are the current prices for chalets:

Image from The Chevrons' website

And here are the current prices for bungalows.

Image from The Chevrons' website

The premises

Chalets at The Chevrons are double-storied and come with a queen-sized bed, a pull-out bed, and two single beds.

Amenities include a TV in the living room with cable service, a kitchenette with a microwave and kettle, and a mahjong table (tiles not provided).

The master bedroom at the chalet Image from The Chevrons' website

The living room for The Chevrons' chalets Image from The Chevrons' website

On the other hand, bungalows come with a master bedroom boasting a queen-sized bed and en suite, three bedrooms with five single beds in total, three toilets, and an outdoor BBQ pit.

The bungalow's master bedroom Image from The Chevrons' website

An outdoor BBQ pit Image from The Chevrons' website

More details about the units can be found here.

Top image from The Chevrons' website and Facebook page

