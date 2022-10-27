Back

Thai man loses 10kg after wife promises him a PS5 if he lost weight

Motivation.

Gawain Pek | October 27, 2022, 10:32 AM

The Playstation 5 (PS5) is a rarity these days.

Ever since its release in November 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply chain problems, and semiconductor shortages, Sony's latest gaming console has been hard to find in stores due to inventory shortages.

For one man in Bangkok, his bid to get his hands on a PS5 involved a diet and lifestyle plan, as well as losing 10kg of weight.

Prab Laoharojanaphan posted to Facebook on Oct. 18 to share about how he was challenged by his wife to lose 10kg.

In return, his wife would reward him with a PS5 for his success.

Image via Prab Laoharojanaphan/Facebook.

Weight loss wisdom

Laoharojanaphan outlined his strategy for anyone who would like to follow in his footsteps.

First, he proposed "intermittent fasting".

"Start from 16-8, then gradually reduce meal timing to 18-6 and 20-4 respectively. Currently I alternate between 20-4 on one day and one meal per day on the next day", he added.

For exercises, Laoharojanphan prescribed cardio and strength training, alternating between both.

Diet wise, he suggested an 80-20 split between keto and treats.

For the 20 per cent of treats, he indulges in that by dining out with his loved ones on special occasions, saying he cherished those moments.

Sometimes, however, it is mind over matter.

For shreds of wisdom, Laoharojanphan recommended "The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss", which he said was "very important".

"We need a certain knowledge to understand complex causes of obesity and use that knowledge to create a strategy that fits our own body and lifestyle", Laoharojanphan elaborated.

Laoharojanphan's journey apparently took him four months, and presumably a good amount of dedication.

To show off his success, Laoharojanphan posed with an edited image of a PS5 in his hands.

Image via Prab Laoharojanaphan/Facebook.

Weight loss strategy affirmed by others

Laoharojanphan's post received a hearty number of congratulations from other Facebook users, and has garnered almost 600 reactions.

One user agreed with the recommended reading, commenting that Fung's book is a "game-changer".

Another affirmed the effectiveness of Laoharojanphan's diet plan.

Mothership reached out to Laoharojanphan on Facebook to confirm if he has received the coveted PS5 in return for his commitment.

Top image via Prab Laoharojanphan/Facebook & Unsplash

