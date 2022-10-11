Thai girl, 3, survives nursery massacre by remaining fast asleep under blanket unaware of attack

A three-year-old little girl emerged from the massacre at a daycare in northeast Thailand on Oct. 6, 2022 completely unscathed after she slept through the killings that saw 22 of her fellow centre mates slain by an attacker.

Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy", was under a blanket in the corner of her classroom fast asleep.

Three-year old Paveenut Supolwong is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday, she stayed fast asleep under a blanket, oblivious to the tragedy unfolding around her: 22 children stabbed to death in Ammy’s nursery https://t.co/WsLSBvw86C pic.twitter.com/zYa0DmhVZ6 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 10, 2022

She is believed to have survived the attack as she did not move or get up, major news outlets around the world have reported.

Her survival has brought some relief to the town plunged into grief in the aftermath of the senseless killings that resulted in 38 victims.

Ammy was the only child in the nursery to be completely unharmed after former police officer Panya Khamrap, 34, embarked on his rampage through the town of Uthai Sawan.

Someone found the skinny girl stirring in a far corner of the classroom after the killer had left.

She was carried out by her rescuer with her head covered by the blanket, so she did not see the bodies of her classmates.

Of the 22 children stabbed to death, 11 died in the classroom where she was napping, according to police.

Two other children were in hospital with serious head wounds.

Mother grateful but sad

The little girl was reportedly a light sleeper on other days, but she was not roused from her nap that Thursday.

"I'm in shock," said Ammy's mother, Panompai Sithong.

"I feel for other families... I'm glad that my kid survived. It's a mixed feeling of sadness and gratitude."

Ammy's parents said the girl appears to have no memory of the tragedy.

In addition to the slaughter at the nursery, Panya rammed his pickup truck into passers-by on the street and shot at neighbours in a two-hour rampage.

He killed the woman he lived with, her son, and himself eventually.

Ammy's mother said she believed spirits had protected her daughter from harm.

"My kid is not a deep sleeper," Panompai said.

"I believe there must be some spirits covering her eyes and ears. We have different beliefs, but to me, I think it protected my kid."

Another relative told local media Ammy's survival was a "miracle".

Best friend & teacher died

But the family had to break the news to Ammy that her beloved best friend, two-year-old Techin, and her teacher were dead.

"She was asking her grandmother, 'Why don't you pick up Techin from school?'," Panompai said.

On Sunday, family, relatives, and neighbours visited Ammy and showered her with gifts -- to her bewilderment.

She still did not know the full extent of the tragedy she lived through.

