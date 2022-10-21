Back

Teletubbies back on Nov. 14, 2022 on Netflix

Eh-oh.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2022, 12:25 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

"Teletubbies" is back and on Netflix.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have been revived as another reboot premiering on Nov. 14 on the streaming giant's platform.

A trailer for the return was launched on Oct. 19.

Actor Tituss Burgess narrates the latest iteration, which features new Sun Babies.

The trailer begins with the four colorful Teletubbbies strolling through the hills and waving hello.

“Teletubbies love tubby custard. Teletubbies love dancing,” Burgess says in the clip, as the Teletubbies prance around and are seen inside their Tubbytronic Superdome.

“Teletubbies love the Tiddlytubbies and the Teletubbies love each other very much,” the voiceover continues.

The trailer ends with a close up of one of the show’s Sun Baby.

The pre-school series will follow the Teletubbies as they learn and grow in the 21st century.

Each of the 12 episodes will also include a new and original “Tummy Tales” song.

Background

The original “Teletubbies” first premiered in 1997 on BBC.

It then made its way to the U.S. and aired for five seasons before concluding in February 2001.

The first reboot was released in November 2015.

It ran for four seasons before it concluded in late 2018.

Top photo via Netflix

