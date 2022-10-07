3 teens allegedly shoplift at Bukit Batok St 21 mini-mart, owner gives them a chance to return to shop

Three teenagers were seen on surveillance footage allegedly shoplifting from a mini-mart at Bukit Batok Street 21.

The shop owner then appealed to the youths to come forward after making parts of the alleged shoplifting footage public on Oct. 6 in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

Screenshots of the surveillance footage posted by the shop owner showed the three teenagers gathered along an aisle of the mini-mart.

The original footage revealed the faces of the youths.

One teenager was seen holding an item while looking towards the camera.

That youth was later seen with a bag filled with items upon leaving the aisle.

Appeal

In the public post, the shop owner appealed to the three teenagers to return to the mini-mart within the next two days.

Failing to do so will result in the entire CCTV footage of the alleged shop theft being put up online, the shop owner wrote.

The shop owner also threatened to lodge a police report and further revealed in a comment on the post that a small bottle of vodka and a cup of instant mashed potato were placed in a white bag.

The shop owner also revealed they will keep a copy of the video, as items from the shop were seen being placed in the white bag.

Stranger offers to pay for stolen items

The post by the shop owner drew mixed reactions from commenters online.

While some praised the shop owner for giving the teenagers a second chance, others suggested reporting the incident to the police.

One person who responded even offered to pay for the cost of the items on behalf of the youths.

However, the shop owner replied to the person who offered to pay by asking the do-gooder to instead advise the youths to go back to the shop on their own as soon as possible, so that they will learn their lesson.

Paying for the stolen items will result in the youths not learning their lesson, the shop owner wrote.

At the time of writing, the original post on Facebook appears to have been removed.

Top photo via Complaint Singapore Facebook