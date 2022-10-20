Back

Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56-year-old woman

The teen said this is the "first time in his life" that he wanted to make sure someone was "living comfortably".

Lean Jinghui | October 20, 2022, 01:45 PM

Wuthichai Chantaraj, 19, met his now-fiancée Janla Namuangrak, 56, when he was 10.

Met doing chores

According to The Mirror, Chantaraj was Namuangrak's neighbour, with both originating from the Sakhon Nakhon province of northeast Thailand.

Namuangrak had asked for Chantaraj's help with cleaning her home, and in the process of helping to do chores for the former, both got to know each other.

According to The Mirror, the pair subsequently got into a relationship, and have now been together for two years despite having a 37-year age gap.

Chantaraj said this is the "first time in his life" that he wanted to make sure someone was "living comfortably".

He added that Namuangrak is a hardworking and honest woman:

"I saw her shabby house and found myself thinking of ways to help her live in a better condition. I admire her."

Namuangrak, who is divorced from her previous husband of 20 years, and has three children who are in their thirties, shared that Chantaraj makes her feel young again.

She gushed:

"Wuthichai is like a superhero for me. He helped me every day. Then when he was older, we started to have feelings for each other. I was surprised, because I have known him since he was child."

Planning for marriage

In pictures shared by The Mirror, the pair, who first came out to their friends and family about their relationship earlier this year, are seen showing off their affection for each other.

In another video uploaded to Newsflare, an online video news community, the couple are seen holding hands and engaging in everyday couple shenanigans as they go about their dates.

Namuangrak shares that when they first told people they were "in love", people thought it was crazy.

However, she adds:

"But he makes me feel young again and we have stayed together. We're happy. We will get married."

