Tampines 1's rooftop converted into Halloween maze on weekends till Oct. 30, tickets at S$8

A lady in red waiting for you.

Alfie Kwa | October 22, 2022, 04:05 PM

Looking for places to go to during this spooky season?

The rooftop at Tampines 1 has been converted to a Halloween horror maze for your displeasure (or pleasure).

Scarefest Horror Maze

Tampines 1's Scarefest Horror Maze will be open to visitors on the rooftop of the mall on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday till Oct. 30,

From 6pm to 11pm, a "lady in red" will be waiting for all those who enter the maze.

The last entry is at 10pm.

The "lady in red" featured in a promotional video by Tampines 1.

According to those who've been through the maze, you'll go through a couple of eerie rooms and some jump scares.

One TikTok user said the maze is "not for the faint hearted", on a post featuring clips from inside the maze.

GIF via video by @mcsonorussg on TikTok.

The horror maze appears to have scare actors involved as well.

GIF via video by @mcsonorussg on TikTok.

@mcsonorussg $8 horror house at Tampines 1 on weekends until 30th October, not for the faint hearted #sgtiktok #fypsg #singapore #singaporetiktok #sghorror #horror #horrortok #halloween #sgghost #ghost #scary #singaporehorror ♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) - howlingindicator

How to get tickets

Those unafraid to meet the lady in red can spend S$50 at Tampines 1 from now to Oct.30 to redeem a pass to the Halloween Scarefest 2022 which includes the horror maze, photo booth and more.

The S$50 minimum spending must be reached with a maximum of three same-day transactions of at least S$10 each.

Shoppers also have to register for a free FRx membership via the Frasers Experience app found on the App Store and Google Play, and there is a limit to two event pass redemptions per FRx member a day, and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.

The relevant receipts then have to be scanned in the app, before tickets are redeemed at the mall's Customer Service at Basement 1 by presenting a QR Code on the FRx App to verify the transaction details.

Alternatively, those interested in going can also purchase tickets for S$8.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampines 1 (@tampines1)

Top image from Tampines 1.

