Railing glass panel on level 3 of Tampines 1 shatters out of the blue, no serious injuries reported

A railing glass panel on the third level of Tampines 1 shattered suddenly on Oct. 2, causing shards of glass to fall to the first floor.

The incident happened at 8:15pm on Sunday.

No one was seriously injured

When Mothership went down to the mall on Monday (Oct. 3) afternoon, the area outside pancake café Fluff Stack on the first floor was cleared of shattered glass.

Staff members from Fluff Stack, who were present when the incident occurred, said that it happened suddenly, leaving many shards of glass right outside the café. A few pieces were also found inside the café.

Customers who were seated near the entrance were hit by the glass, although no one was seriously injured, the Fluff Stack staff told Mothership.

The area was immediately cleared, and customers in the café were instructed to move further inside for their own safety.

Glass panel replaced by plywood

The broken glass panel, which was located near Gochi-So Shokudo restaurant on the third floor, was replaced by what appeared to be white plywood.

A staff member from Gochi-So Shokudo said that there were a few customers seated near the glass panel when it shattered.

However, no one was injured.

These customers were also ushered to another seat as the restaurant staff cleaned the area.

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson from Tampines 1 confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

The spokesperson added:

"Mall staff cordoned off the affected areas at Level 1 and provided assistance to the tenants immediately. The glass pieces were cleared away and there were no known injuries. The shattered glass panel on Level 3 was also removed with plywood support installed temporarily. In addition, all the glass panels around the area were checked thoroughly and found to be in proper working condition. We will continue to monitor the situation, as the safety and well-being of our shoppers and tenants remain our top priority. We regret any inconvenience caused."

This is not the first time a railing glass panel at Tampines 1 had suddenly shattered.

In May 2022, a glass panel near bubble tea store The Alley on the second floor of the mall shattered and left one person injured.

Top images via Mothership reader.