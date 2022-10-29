Majestic 4.6m tall T.rex skeleton at Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall draws healthy crowd

The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex (T.rex) is on display at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall.

Temporarily named "Shen the T.rex", the skeleton will be there till Oct. 30, before it will be put up for auction in Hong Kong.

Shen means "god-like" in Mandarin.

Here's a look at the specimen:

A visitor who saw the rare skeleton told Mothership that it was a "majestic" sight.

It’s a dinosaur day and I’m proudly wearing it on my arm today too LOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/ln20pyBD7O — PALACE MAID OF SCREAMAPORE (@ToxicConsort) October 28, 2022

"It is not every day we get to see an entire fossil being preserved, and this dates back over 65 million years," they said.

A healthy crowd of curious onlookers can be seen at the concert hall, even past 8pm on Oct. 28.

Visitor Jean Huang told Mothership that the crowd was "not too big" when she and her family arrived at around 8:20pm.

"We are really happy that the queue was light. Everyone in the queue was thoughtful and we got a chance to view Shen from all angles and had time for the kids to just take in the view and wrap their head around the whole size of a T.rex," she said.

Fully booked

Shen made its public debut in Singapore on Oct. 28.

After its three-day public preview at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, it will be on display at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Nov. 26 to 30.

While the public preview in Singapore is free, all viewing slots had already been booked.

It will then be put up for auction at Christie's Hong Kong 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale.

In a report by the Straits Times, Shen is the first T.rex to be auctioned in Asia.

Its estimated value is between US$15 million and US$25 million (around S$21.2 million to S$35.4 million).

Top image from @toxicconsort on Twitter and Jean Huang.