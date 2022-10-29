Back

Majestic 4.6m tall T.rex skeleton at Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall draws healthy crowd

Jurassic.

Fasiha Nazren | October 29, 2022, 06:27 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex (T.rex) is on display at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall.

Temporarily named "Shen the T.rex", the skeleton will be there till Oct. 30, before it will be put up for auction in Hong Kong.

Shen means "god-like" in Mandarin.

Here's a look at the specimen:

Photo from @toxicconsort on Twitter.

Photo from @toxicconsort on Twitter.

Video from @toxicconsort on Twitter.

A visitor who saw the rare skeleton told Mothership that it was a "majestic" sight.

"It is not every day we get to see an entire fossil being preserved, and this dates back over 65 million years," they said.

A healthy crowd of curious onlookers can be seen at the concert hall, even past 8pm on Oct. 28.

Photo courtesy of Jean Huang.

Photo courtesy of Jean Huang.

Photo courtesy of Jean Huang.

Visitor Jean Huang told Mothership that the crowd was "not too big" when she and her family arrived at around 8:20pm.

"We are really happy that the queue was light. Everyone in the queue was thoughtful and we got a chance to view Shen from all angles and had time for the kids to just take in the view and wrap their head around the whole size of a T.rex," she said.

Fully booked

Shen made its public debut in Singapore on Oct. 28.

After its three-day public preview at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, it will be on display at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Nov. 26 to 30.

While the public preview in Singapore is free, all viewing slots had already been booked.

It will then be put up for auction at Christie's Hong Kong 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale.

In a report by the Straits Times, Shen is the first T.rex to be auctioned in Asia.

Its estimated value is between US$15 million and US$25 million (around S$21.2 million to S$35.4 million).

Top image from @toxicconsort on Twitter and Jean Huang.

New co-working spaces at MRT stations in Paya Lebar & Woodlands opening end-2022, prices from S$4.90/hour

Work station in an MRT station.

October 29, 2022, 05:12 PM

Michelin Bib Gourmand zi char Kok Sen Restaurant moving out on Oct. 30, will reopen on Nov. 7, 2022

Reopening real soon.

October 29, 2022, 04:26 PM

Missing man, 83, last seen at Bedok North Street 2, police appealing for information

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police hotline or submit information online.

October 29, 2022, 02:59 PM

SAF establishes Digital & Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Lee Yi-Jin appointed as chief

Keeping Singapore's air, land, sea, and now digital space safe.

October 29, 2022, 02:04 PM

Syed Saddiq ordered to enter defence against 4 criminal charges by KL High Court

Facing four charges, Syed Saddiq could face over 15 years in jail. However, he said that a trial will give him an opportunity to clear his name.

October 29, 2022, 01:43 PM

Cinema chain in Vietnam offers unlimited popcorn, moviegoers go all out

They understood the assignment.

October 29, 2022, 12:27 PM

22,000 more places for children, lower fees & higher pay of up to S$6,600 for educators at govt-supported preschools

More children are going to preschool.

October 29, 2022, 11:27 AM

20 questions with N0tail, world’s richest esports player & 2-time Dota 2 TI champion

His favourite trash talk line is in Mandarin.

October 29, 2022, 11:13 AM

Here’s a guide to clock a total of 100km on foot in a week for 2 pax in S’pore

Don’t walk away from free vouchers.

October 29, 2022, 11:09 AM

How much do you need to earn to retire? 3 young S’poreans share their retirement goals

Never too late to start planning now.

October 29, 2022, 09:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.