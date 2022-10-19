Back

19-year-old man, accused of murdering father in Yishun, allowed to see family

He has been remanded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks.

Belmont Lay | October 19, 2022, 02:57 PM

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai, 19, who is accused of murdering his father in Yishun, was allowed to see his family following preliminary police investigations, CNA reported.

He will be remanded for psychiatric assessment for the next three weeks, The Straits Times reported.

Seah appeared in court via video link in a red polo shirt and blue mask on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Seah told the judge he had heard the application by the prosecution.

The three-week duration was sought by the prosecution without objections from Seah's lawyer, who also thanked the police for allowing her defendant to meet his family on Oct. 17.

The request to meet his family was rejected previously after another lawyer of Seah's argued extensively in court for it.

Seah was charged on Oct. 12.

He is accused of murdering his father, 47-year-old Eddie Seah Wee Teck, between the fourth and fifth floor of Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 on Oct. 10.

The deceased, Eddie Seah

Seah is believed to be their youngest child in the family of three siblings -- two sons and a daughter.

The charge sheet did not indicate how the death of the older man was caused.

His case has been adjourned to Nov 9.

