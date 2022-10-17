Back

Man seen swinging sword at car & people at Sumang Lane in Punggol part of filming

Not real.

Fiona Tan | October 17, 2022, 01:53 PM

A man was seen wielding a sword at Sumang Lane in Punggol.

Sumang Lane

A video put up by the @sgfollowsall platform without additional context showed a man standing in the middle of the road before he used the object he was holding to chase after people.

The video was also circulated on other platforms as well without context.

A street sign in the background indicated that the incident took place at Sumang Lane in Punggol.

The man was seen wearing a grey long sleeve and long pants while swinging an object that looked like a sword.

Image screenshot from video reposted by @sgfollowsall/Instagram.

He was also seen dragging his sword along the road.

The man gradually picked up his pace, raised his sword and started running.

The camera panned to the right and the man was seen charging towards a stationary black Mercedes.

His left hand came into contact with the vehicle's hood and a loud thud could be heard, before he fell to the ground and rolled onto his back.

He subsequently picked himself up, and spotted the woman who got out of the black Mercedes.

The man raised his sword and lunged at the woman while shouting.

Image screenshot from video reposted by @sgfollowsall/Instagram.

She quickly retreated to the back of the vehicle while a man alighted from the driver's side of the vehicle.

Part of filming

It turns out, the incident was staged as it involved actors filming a scene on site.

via Noh Mohamad

via Serfly Giri

In response to Mothership's queries, Mediacorp said:

We understand that a video of a man wielding a wushu sword at the junction of Sumang Lane and Sumang Crescent is being circulated. We would like to clarify that this was a scene being filmed for the Channel 8 drama 'Healing Heroes'. A signage indicating “Filming in Progress” was placed prominently in the vicinity of the filming area. Our production crew in the vicinity were also dressed in visibility vests. We apologise for any alarm caused and seek the understanding of members of the public to refrain from circulating videos without context.

You can watch the video below:

Video reposted by @sgfollowsall/Instagram.

Top image screenshot from video reposted by @sgfollowsall/Instagram & Noh Mohamad

