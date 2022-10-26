Back

StarHub customer somehow charged S$498 over 4 months for SIM card used by stranger named 'Wati'

Why it helps to check your bills regularly.

Nigel Chua | October 26, 2022, 06:13 PM

When a StarHub customer signed up for a new phone line for her mother, she did not expect the data usage charges to add up to S$100 or more every month.

After all, her mother's phone usage is limited to mostly calling and texting.

The customer was thus shocked to discover that she had been unknowingly paying for someone else's phone bill for the last four months, adding up to a total bill of S$498.

According to an Oct. 20 Facebook post about her experience, she called StarHub about the charges, and was told that the charges were incurred for the usage of a free SIM card that StarHub had issued to her.

However, she says did not receive the SIM card.

She then called the number of that mobile plan, and someone by the name of "Wati" answered.

According to checks by Mothership on Oct. 21, the phone number has also been registered to a WhatsApp account. Screenshot via WhatsApp.

The customer hopes that StarHub will suspend the number and cancel the usage charges.

"I didn't receive this sim card, I shouldn't be paying for someone else's bills," she wrote.

In reply to a comment on her post, the customer said she would be making a police report on the matter.

According to a screenshot of the customer's bill, the phone number in question was on a "Welcome Plan".

Image via Claudia Lau on Facebook

The charges for the mobile plan come from excess data usage of over 9GB.

StarHub's website states that the Welcome Plan is a free mobile line given to customers who sign up or recontract selected services:

Screenshot from Starhub website.

StarHub apologises, is looking into the matter

In a comment on the user's post, StarHub apologised for the charges, and for the issues with the free SIM card.

"Please know that we take our customer's complaints seriously to avoid such instances in the future," wrote StarHub via its official Facebook page.

Mothership has contacted StarHub for more information and will update this article if they respond.

Top image via Claudia Lau on Facebook

