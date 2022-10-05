Starbucks S'pore launches Halloween-themed drink & merch, cat mug & glow-in-the dark tumbler included

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Starbucks Singapore is already gearing up for the spooky season.
New Spook-a-ccino drink
The coffee chain launched its new drink today (Oct. 5).
Called the Spook-a-ccino (from S$8.20), the new drink is blended with sweet potato chunks, milk, and ice.
It's finished off with whipped cream and matcha powder.
There is also a cute chocolate cat topper.
Boo crew merch
A new set of Halloween-themed merchandise awaits.
Items include:
- Mugs
- Tumblers
- Candy bowl
- Starbuck Bearista plush
Prices range from S$24.90 to S$54.90 and the collection will be available in physical stores, Starbucks Online Store, LazMall, and Shopee Mall, while stocks last.
More eye-catching items include a colour-changing mug and a glow-in-the-dark tumbler.
Here's a closer look at some of the items:
Cute.
Top image via Starbucks Singapore and Tan Guan Zhen.
