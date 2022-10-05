Starbucks S'pore launches Halloween-themed drink & merch, cat mug & glow-in-the dark tumbler included

Starbucks Singapore is already gearing up for the spooky season.

New Spook-a-ccino drink

The coffee chain launched its new drink today (Oct. 5).

Called the Spook-a-ccino (from S$8.20), the new drink is blended with sweet potato chunks, milk, and ice.

It's finished off with whipped cream and matcha powder.

There is also a cute chocolate cat topper.

Boo crew merch

A new set of Halloween-themed merchandise awaits.

Items include:

Mugs

Tumblers

Candy bowl

Starbuck Bearista plush

Prices range from S$24.90 to S$54.90 and the collection will be available in physical stores, Starbucks Online Store, LazMall, and Shopee Mall, while stocks last.

More eye-catching items include a colour-changing mug and a glow-in-the-dark tumbler.

Here's a closer look at some of the items:

Cute.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore and Tan Guan Zhen.