Bukit Canberra indoor sports hall now open, 800-seat hawker centre to come in Q1 2023

For those who live in the North, here's some good news.

Parts of Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub in Sembawang, is officially open.

This includes the ActiveSG indoor sports hall as well as a part of the gardens in the 12-hectare hub.

Badminton courts, pickleball courts and tennis tables available

According to a Facebook post by ActiveSG Bukit Canberra, the sports hall that is currently available for booking includes:

Eight badminton courts,

Two pickleball or badminton courts, as well as

Eight table tennis tables.

Bookings have commenced for these facilities, with the first available slots beginning Nov. 1, 2022.

First look at new facilities

The soft launch of Bukit Canberra's massive indoor sport hall was on Oct. 23, and it was attended by Minister for Health and MP for Sembawang GRC Ong Ye Kung.Several members of the public also attended the preview, and engaged in various activities – from Kpop and Zumba dance tryouts to table tennis and badminton.

According to a YouTube video of the Oct. 23 launch, the indoor sports hall is air-conditioned and comprises 10 badminton courts and four basketball courts. Toilets with shower facilities are located just down the hallway.

An Active Health Nutrition and Wellness Studio, as well as an Active Health Lab, is expected to launch in Q4 2022.

Meanwhile, the 800-seat hawker centre will open as part of Phase 2 of the Bukit Canberra launch, in Q1 2023 (likely before Chinese New Year 2023).

The Sembawang polyclinic, ActiveSG indoor and outdoor gym, swimming pools, as well as the childcare and senior care centres are expected to open in Q2 2023, while the Canberra House Library is projected for 2024.

Here's the full video of the current facilities at Bukit Canberra, in case you are curious:

Top images via LimaTwo YouTube and Ong Ye Kung Facebook