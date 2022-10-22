S'porean man, 36, passes away at Ironman triathlon race in Portugal

A Singaporean man competing in an Ironman 70.3 race in Portugal has passed away.

The triathlon, organised in the city of Cascais in Portugal, comprised a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride, and a 21.1km run.

Race organiser, IRONMAN Portugal, said the athlete "required and received medical assistance" during the swim portion of the race on Oct. 15.

"Despite best medical efforts, the athlete passed in the ambulance on the way hospital," said the organiser in a statement on its Facebook page, accompanied by a black image.

The statement added that organisers share their "greatest sympathies" with the athlete's family and friends, and will continue to offer them support.

The deceased was Derrick Tee Hui Sheng, a 36-year-old Singaporean man, according to Zaobao

A website compiling triathlon race results lists him as having competed in multiple Ironman 70.3 events around the world, most recently in November 2019 at a race in Sydney.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Lisbon is also assisting the families of the deceased, Zaobao reported.

Top image via IRONMAN Portugal on Facebook