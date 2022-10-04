S'porean couple cuts short JB trip to return lost NRIC to fellow S'porean living in Tiong Bahru

A short getaway to Johor Bahru is always anticipated, but for one Singaporean couple, it was worth cutting short their trip to do a good deed.

Joanne Tan was visiting Johor Bahru on Oct. 2. Unbeknownst to her, she had lost her NRIC there and had no idea it was missing.

Speaking to Mothership, the 28-year-old shares that all her money, house keys and other belongings were still with her, and is unsure if she simply dropped her NRIC, or she was pickpocketed.

Tan only realised something was amiss at the end of the day when she was returning to her home in Tiong Bahru.

She received a call from her aunt, informing her that a couple, who appeared to be in their thirties, had showed up at her doorstep to drop off her NRIC.

Couple claimed NRIC belonged to their friend

Returning home at around 6pm, Tan was told by her aunt that the couple shared that they were on a day trip to Johor Bahru as well.

They were shopping at KSL City Mall when they noticed someone holding onto an NRIC.

Claiming that the NRIC belonged to their friend, the couple took the card from the person and decided to immediately drive back to Singapore and return it to its rightful owner.

Tan said that her aunt is uncertain how they knew that the card did not belong to the person who was holding onto the NRIC.

Although the couple lives in Choa Chu Kang, they detoured to Tiong Bahru to drop off Tan's NRIC at around 4:15pm, Tan shares.

"My aunt said the Singaporean couple wanted to shop but then they found my NRIC. They didn't want to pass my NRIC to the Malaysian police and were afraid I would be panicking. So they decided to drop all their plans and return my NRIC at my home," Tan elaborated.

Good samaritans

Tan's aunt collected her NRIC on her behalf, and as such, Tan does not have the couple's names or contact details.

Sharing that it took her two hours to clear the customs to return to Singapore, Tan believes that the couple "wasted their entire day" simply to carry out an act of kindness.

Tan expressed her gratitude to the pair, who went the extra mile for a complete stranger.

"I just want to say a big thank you to them! It's a crazy act of kindness to queue for hours to cross into JB, and then cut short everything to return my NRIC to my home address when I'm a complete stranger. Very touched that there are such kind hearted souls in Singapore."

Top photo courtesy of Joanne Tan and Red Devilz Raj/FB