S'porean cleaner, 69, dies after being hit by reversing lorry at Hougang 1 mall

A 69-year-old cleaner was killed by a reversing lorry in Hougang on Oct. 5, 2022.

The accident occurred at the loading/unloading bay of Hougang 1 shopping mall at about 9:50am.

Succumbed to injuries

The man, who is a Singaporean, was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement.

MOM has identified the occupier of the site to be Serene Land, and the cleaner's employer to be Avon Cleaning Services.

The ministry stated that as a general safety measure, drivers of reversing vehicles must be alert to anyone straying into their vehicle's blind spots.

Workers should also remain vigilant and keep a proper lookout for any moving vehicles.

This accident brings the total number of workplace fatalities in 2022 to 38, higher than the 37 deaths reported last year.

In August 2022, two workers died on consecutive days in separate accidents.

