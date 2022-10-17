Back

S'pore couple flies out helper's daughter for surprise reunion in Bali

She hadn't seen her family in three years.

Ilyda Chua | October 17, 2022, 11:39 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Being apart from one's family is always hard.

That's why a Singaporean couple decided to surprise their foreign domestic helper by flying her family out for a surprise reunion.

Hadn't seen daughter for 3 years

It'd been three years since 39-year-old Zulae had seen her family, shared user Theinish Pac in a TikTok video posted on Oct. 15.

"She's been so good to us and our kids so we decided to surprise her on our Bali trip and flew her sister's family and daughter in to join us," Pac wrote in the video.

The video showed the family, including the unsuspecting Zulae, flying to Bali and checking into a villa.

The helper was sitting by the poolside with her employers when a young girl, believed to be Zulae's daughter, accompanied by a woman and child, walked over and embraced her.

Zulae and family Photo from Theinesh Pac.

The heartwarming scene showed all four family members wrapped in a tight hug.

A teary-eyed Zulae then went to hug her female employer as well.

Birthday surprise

According to AsiaOne, the trip in early October had been planned as a birthday gift for Zulae.

The helper is a single mother working to support her 11-year-old daughter back in Semarang, Indonesia.

According to photos shared in the video — of Zulae enjoying Bali with her daughter, family members, and employers — it looked like it was a pretty successful surprise.

Bali reunion Photo from Theinesh Pac.

Pac explained that the couple had previously encouraged Zulae to fly home to visit her daughter when borders reopened, but the helper had declined.

Pac and his wife then decided to reunite this family.

"We have been so lucky to have her assist us with our growing family and maintain the sanity at home since 2019," Pac wrote.

"Thanks kakak!"

Positive vibes

The video received largely positive comments, with users praising the surprise as "wholesome".

"So much kindness in this video," one user writes. Another asks: "Why am I crying??"

In response, Pac wrote in the comments: "Thank you all for the positive vibes and kind words. Kakak is still in disbelief."

Related stories

Photos from Theinesh Pac/TikTok.

Rude Dior salesperson at ION Orchard deserves 2nd chance, shouldn't be 'canceled': Daryl Aiden Yow

He also thanked the other sales assistants who had been patient and professional with his parents.

October 18, 2022, 03:00 PM

Cleaners spend 2 months hand crafting Deepavali decorations for residents in Choa Chu Kang

Above and beyond.

October 18, 2022, 02:29 PM

Up to S$698 for VIP experience at Jackson Wang's S’pore concert on Dec. 23 2022

Jackys, are you ready?

October 18, 2022, 01:20 PM

M'sian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob says he is a 'nice, gentle guy' for not sacking ministers who opposed election

Sabri's UMNO is targeting 80 seats in parliament.

October 18, 2022, 01:14 PM

S'pore man buys used car for S$30,000, spends S$10,000 on repairs in 4 weeks but still can't use it

He suspects the odometer has been tampered with.

October 18, 2022, 12:51 PM

SimplyGo bank card users pay over 2x travel fares when using 1 card on 2 devices. Here's why.

PSA: The same card on different devices will be recognised as two different cards.

October 18, 2022, 12:39 PM

IMDA bars local film "#LookAtMe" from being shown in S'pore, film's team to appeal

The team behind the film said that the feature is a work of "cinematic fiction".

October 18, 2022, 12:07 PM

S’porean, 57, opens up on the struggle of losing her hearing overnight & living in silence for 5 years

The years of not being able to hear was the hardest time of her life.

October 18, 2022, 12:00 PM

50% off premium brand mattresses, sofas & more at Four Star’s BrandFest sale from Oct. 20 to 24, 2022

Buy, buy, buy.

October 18, 2022, 10:40 AM

Pillars at Punggol MRT station bus stops slimmer now so commuters can see oncoming buses better

No more fat pillars.

October 18, 2022, 03:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.