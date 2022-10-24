Interracial couple in S'pore gets married at a Taoist temple

Several years ago, Rishi Kumar visited a Taoist temple situated at Arumugam Road, to pray for love and marriage.

And on Oct. 21, 2022, his wish finally came true.

The meet-cute moment

Kumar, now 26, recounts in fluent Chinese about how he had first met Jiang, the bride, 30, at a Taoist temple some years back.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Kumar shares that he had just finished praying for fortune and love, and planted his joss stick, when he turned around and saw Jiang, who was working there.

In a storyline that's almost straight out of a rom-com, he adds that it was love at first sight, and that he had immediately walked over to speak to Jiang.

However, their love story was only just beginning, as Jiang explains that she had initially harboured some reservations about the relationship, due to their age difference.

Chased his wife for five years

When they first met, Kumar was just 20, while Jiang was 24.

As a result, she felt that he might be too young for her should they get into a relationship, Jiang adds.

However, her reservations did not deter Kumar, who decided to continue visiting the temple whenever he could, to pray and spend more time with Jiang. He shares:

"Just like that, I persevered for five years. And now we are finally together."

The couple officially began dating January last year, and later unanimously decided to solemnise their marriage at the temple.

As a devotee of the Taoist religion, and because it was where the couple had first met, a Taoist temple just seemed like the most suitable choice to hold their wedding, Kumar adds.

21.10.2022

And so, they got hitched at the Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple along 15 Arumugam Road.

In a post from the Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook page, the solemnisation of Kumar's and Jiang's marriage was officially announced on Oct. 21, 2022.

In a series of cutesy pictures, the couple is seen posing for wedding photos, registering their marriage, as well as praying to the statue of Yue Lao, the God Of Love and Marriage, in order to bless their union.

The wedding was witnessed by several of the couple's friends and family, and officiated by the Taoist Federation (Singapore) chairman Tan Thiam Lye.

Jiang shared that her father knows Tan and made the request to him. She's grateful that Tan agreed to be their solemniser.

Correction note on Oct. 24, 11:44pm: A spokesperson of the Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple clarified that the couple did not meet at their temple, we have amended the article accordingly.

Top images via 新加坡韮菜芭城隍庙 Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook