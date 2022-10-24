Back

Interracial couple in S'pore gets married at a Taoist temple

Big congrats to the newly wedded couple!

Lean Jinghui | October 24, 2022, 04:33 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Several years ago, Rishi Kumar visited a Taoist temple situated at Arumugam Road, to pray for love and marriage.

And on Oct. 21, 2022, his wish finally came true.

Via 新加坡韮菜芭城隍庙 Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook

Via 新加坡韮菜芭城隍庙 Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook

The meet-cute moment

Kumar, now 26, recounts in fluent Chinese about how he had first met Jiang, the bride, 30, at a Taoist temple some years back.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Kumar shares that he had just finished praying for fortune and love, and planted his joss stick, when he turned around and saw Jiang, who was working there.

In a storyline that's almost straight out of a rom-com, he adds that it was love at first sight, and that he had immediately walked over to speak to Jiang.

However, their love story was only just beginning, as Jiang explains that she had initially harboured some reservations about the relationship, due to their age difference.

Chased his wife for five years

When they first met, Kumar was just 20, while Jiang was 24.

As a result, she felt that he might be too young for her should they get into a relationship, Jiang adds.

However, her reservations did not deter Kumar, who decided to continue visiting the temple whenever he could, to pray and spend more time with Jiang. He shares:

"Just like that, I persevered for five years. And now we are finally together."

The couple officially began dating January last year, and later unanimously decided to solemnise their marriage at the temple.

As a devotee of the Taoist religion, and because it was where the couple had first met, a Taoist temple just seemed like the most suitable choice to hold their wedding, Kumar adds.

21.10.2022

And so, they got hitched at the Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple along 15 Arumugam Road.

In a post from the Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook page, the solemnisation of Kumar's and Jiang's marriage was officially announced on Oct. 21, 2022.

In a series of cutesy pictures, the couple is seen posing for wedding photos, registering their marriage, as well as praying to the statue of Yue Lao, the God Of Love and Marriage, in order to bless their union.

Via 新加坡韮菜芭城隍庙 Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook

Via 新加坡韮菜芭城隍庙 Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook

Via 新加坡韮菜芭城隍庙 Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook

The wedding was witnessed by several of the couple's friends and family, and officiated by the Taoist Federation (Singapore) chairman Tan Thiam Lye.

Jiang shared that her father knows Tan and made the request to him. She's grateful that Tan agreed to be their solemniser.

Via 新加坡韮菜芭城隍庙 Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook

Correction note on Oct. 24, 11:44pm: A spokesperson of the Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple clarified that the couple did not meet at their temple, we have amended the article accordingly.

Top images via 新加坡韮菜芭城隍庙 Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple Facebook 

 

S'pore to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050: Lawrence Wong

The new climate goals will be formally submitted to the UN at the upcoming COP27.

October 25, 2022, 10:15 AM

7 puppies about 2 months old seeking fosterers in S'pore

Literally giving puppy eyes.

October 25, 2022, 10:07 AM

Hydrogen could supply up to 50% of S'pore's power needs by 2050

Hydrogen does not release any carbon emissions when combusted, unlike fossil fuels and natural gas. 

October 25, 2022, 09:43 AM

S'pore woman overcomes Stage 3 breast cancer while saddled with debt

Phang eventually confronted her fear of death, and she inadvertently discovered her love for life.

October 24, 2022, 10:56 PM

New UK prime minister: Britain finally ready for Rishi Sunak as the Penny drops

Third prime minister since the 2019 general election.

October 24, 2022, 09:51 PM

Bukit Canberra indoor sports hall now open, 800-seat hawker centre to come in Q1 2023

No longer ulu Canberra.

October 24, 2022, 06:45 PM

SIA hiring cabin crew from South Korea, Thailand & Taiwan, looking to fill 800 spots

As borders open.

October 24, 2022, 05:13 PM

S'pore boy, 5, breaks records by reciting at least 279 digits of irrational numbers from memory

That's a gift.

October 24, 2022, 03:55 PM

Driver, 20, dies after lorry loses control at multi-storey carpark in Woodlands, 3 others sent to hospital

The driver was reportedly flung out of the lorry through the windshield on impact.

October 24, 2022, 03:14 PM

Korean Air plane overshoots runway in the Philippines, all 173 onboard safe

The runway is closed off till further notice.

October 24, 2022, 03:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.