Halal certification for Spize lapsed due to 'technical issues', working with Muis to re-certify

Popular eatery Spize is no longer Halal-certified.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) confirmed on Oct. 20 via its Twitter account that handles matters and enquiries related to Halal food certification. The statement was in response to a question from one Twitter user about the status of Halal certification at Spize.

It noted that no new applications from Spize have been received so far.

Waalaikumsalam and thank you for being concerned, Concerned Citizen! Spize is no longer halal-certified and we have yet to receive any new applications from them. https://t.co/LyICsoFbvf — halalSG (@halalSG) October 20, 2022

In another tweet on Oct. 21, they reiterated the Halal certification status of Spize.

Muis highlighted that they have yet to receive new applications for all their outlets.

Good meowning! Spize is no longer halal-certified and as of today, we have yet to receive new applications for all their outlets. https://t.co/6FKmtG8B1B — halalSG (@halalSG) October 21, 2022

Spize currently operates eateries at two locations -- Simpang Bedok and Temasek Club.

New applications submitted

However, a user by the handle @SabnaniHaresh, likely the account of Spize owner, Haresh Sabnani, responded on Oct. 20 to the Twitter user who posed the original enquiry.

He shared that new applications were submitted on Oct. 18, uploading screenshots of the applications.

It appears that a total of three applications are pending approval, with two submitted on Oct. 18 and the other on Oct. 20.

The status of the applications were reflected as "Pending Agency Decision".

@SabnaniHaresh apologised to the enquiring user for any inconvenience caused.

The user also responded to the Muis Twitter account, informing the authority of the pending applications. The authority then responded on Oct. 21 saying that they only received applications "from some of your outlets but not all", and added that their operations team will contact the owner.

Hi Haresh! Thank you for sharing this. The cats may have tripped over some info. We have only received application for some of your outlets but not all. Our operations team will be contacting you on this separately. — halalSG (@halalSG) October 21, 2022

Halal certification lapsed since Sep. 1

Berita Harian reported that Spize was no longer Halal-certified as of Sep. 1.

Muis told the media outlet that certifications for Spize expired on Aug. 31, 2022.

Spize noted via its Instagram account that the certification lapsed due to "some technical issues".

"We are trying our best to continue serving all our Muslim community great food which are from all Halal certified suppliers", the post added.

On Oct. 22, Sabnani reassured users in the Facebook group Halal Cafe & Restaurants Singapore that Spize "remains committed to maintaining our status as a Halal Establishment".

Sabnani has confirmed with Mothership that they are currently working with Muis to address the “shortcomings” of their renewal application for all their locations.

Mothership has reached out to Muis for comments.

