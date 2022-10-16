Back

SPCA S'pore may launch programme for dogs & cats to visit workplaces in mid-2023

Fasiha Nazren | October 16, 2022, 07:56 PM

This may or may not increase productivity in the office.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is planning to have its cats and dogs, which are up for adoption, visit workplaces.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who was the guest of honour at SPCA's "Paws for a Cause" gala benefit dinner on Oct. 15, shared that the charity will be launching a corporate wellness programme next year, according to the press release by SPCA.

Alleviate stress

The charity hopes that these sessions will help socialise community animals, while alleviating stress and improving the mental well-being of employees.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that two companies have expressed interest to be part of the programme, which will commence by the second quarter of 2023.

This includes a consultancy firm in Singapore.

Matchmaking effect

SPCA's executive director Aarthi Sankar told ST that the programme aims to give animals that were strays or may have been abandoned a chance to socialise with people.

ST also mentioned that the programme can have a "matchmaking" effect, especially if employees have made a personal connection with a visiting animal.

This may lead employees to adopt these animals.

Aarthi said that details pertaining to the safety of both animals and employees will need to be ironed out before the programme is launched.

Top image from SPCA Singapore.

