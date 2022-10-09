Sora Ma shares stage with Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo as award-winners at Asia Contents Awards

Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma won the Best Supporting Actress accolade at the fourth Asia Contents Awards in Busan on Saturday (Oct. 8).

The 38-year-old won for her role in Mediacorp's English-language period drama "This Land Is Mine".

Shared the stage with Park Hae-Soo

Ma accepted her award alongside South Korean star Park Hae-soo, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Netflix's "Squid Game".

In her acceptance speech, Ma, who was on stage with Park, said:

"This is so unbelievable. Annyeonghaseyo, hello Busan, hello Korea. I'm Sora Ma, 马艺瑄. I'm from Singapore. And this is my first time in Korea, and in this beautiful Busan. Thank you Asia Contents Awards for bringing me here. Thank you so much. I'm incredibly thankful for this award. And especially to Mediacorp who believed in me, and [for] giving me the role of Helen. Thank you Mediacorp."

Ma went on to thank the director and producer of "This Land Is Mine" for trusting her to be in the drama as it was her first time working on an English-language show.

She also thanked her cast member Pierre Png, who was present at the same awards ceremony as he was nominated for the best actor category, as well as the rest of the show’s cast and crew.

"Grateful and honoured" to receive the award

In an Instagram post the day after her win, Ma said that she felt "grateful and honoured" to be in Busan to receive the award.

She added: "Thank you to all the crews and members in This Land is Mine, this is for all of us who putting so much efforts and heart works in this wonderful project. (sic)"

Ma also shared a selfie she took with popular South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun at the event.

Top images via Sora Ma's Instagram.