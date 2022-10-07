Back

S'pore's fastest marathoner Soh Rui Yong apologises to SNOC again, hopes to race for country

Second time's the charm.

Belmont Lay | October 07, 2022, 06:23 PM

Singapore's fastest marathoner Soh Rui Yong issued his second apology to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Oct. 6.

This show of contrition came less than a year after he issued his first apology, which was also over his past statements and disagreements with the council.

Soh put up his second apology on Facebook.

Sorry for using term "clowns"

He wrote that he is sorry for using the term "clowns" on SNOC.

"In hindsight, the use of the word 'clowns' was unnecessary. I am sorry," he said.

"The blog post has been taken down and I undertake not to use the term 'clowns' on SNOC again."

He also wrote that he wishes to "put the past behind" so he can focus on his running and contribute "in any way" he can to Singapore sports.

Soh wrote: "With this in mind I hereby unreservedly apologise to the SNOC for any past statements I may have made that had cast doubt on their propriety."

He added that he has taken down all his posts from April 2019 "that may be seen as disparaging to SNOC".

He has written to third-party publishers to request they also take down past content about him and SNOC, he also wrote.

It is understood he did it at the request of SNOC.

Mothership.sg will not be removing articles about Soh.

Full apology

You can read his full apology here:

After a few years of disagreements with SNOC since April 2019, I wish to put the past behind, so that I can focus on my running and contributing in any way I can to Singapore sport. With this in mind I hereby unreservedly apologise to the SNOC for any past statements I may have made that had cast doubt on their propriety.

A particular example was a blog post in August asking if the SNOC were clowns. In hindsight, the use of the word "clowns" was unnecessary. I am sorry. The blog post has been taken down and I undertake not to use the term "clowns" on SNOC again.

As per SNOC's request, I have taken down all my posts from April 2019 onwards that may be seen as disparaging to SNOC, and have written to third part publishers to request that they do likewise.

Singapore Athletics nominated me to represent Singapore at the SEA Games in 2019 and 2022, but these nominations were rejected by SNOC. I accept that SNOC had their reasons for doing so. I unreservedly apologise to the SNOC for any statements I may have made on these issues that may be construed as disparaging. I will not do so in the future. I hope to race for Singapore again if selected and fly the Singapore flag high.

Team Singapore is at our strongest when united, as seen in this photo. Let's put our past differences aside and be united once more.

Background

Soh first apologised to the SNOC in February 2022.

The apology came after he was excluded from the Singapore team for the 2021 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi due to his conduct and behaviour.

In 2019, he was also not selected for the SEA Games in the Philippines.

On both occasions, he met the qualification times.

Singapore Athletics nominated Soh for the men's 10,000m event, but SNOC left him out of the the 2022 Asian Games.

Soh's run-in with teammate Ashley Liew occurred after the 2015 SEA Games marathon event.

Soh disputed Liew's account of events that saw Liew awarded for his act of sportsmanship.

Liew sued Soh for defamation, and Soh lost and had to pay Liew damages of S$180,000.

Soh appealed and lost again.

Top photo via Soh Rui Yong

