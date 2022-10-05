M'sian man caught smuggling 210kg of frozen chicken worth S$1,100 from S'pore to JB

A 30-year-old Malaysian man was caught trying to smuggle 210kg of frozen chicken worth RM3,580 (S$1,100) from Singapore to Johor Bahru.

He was stopped by immigration officers on the Malaysian side at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor on Oct. 2 at around 9pm.

He was travelling from Singapore to Johor via the Tuas Second Link.

In total, he had 14 boxes of poultry with him.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the man was in a private car and appeared suspicious during the checks carried out at the customs.

The 14 boxes of frozen chicken were found in the boot when he was subjected to an inspection.

A Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services spokesperson said the man did not have an import licence nor any certification for his meat imports.

An investigation was initiated under the 2011 Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Malaysian authorities will ensure that agriculture and food without import permits will not be allowed into Malaysia to maintain food safety standards.

If convicted, the man could be jailed up to six years and fined up to RM100,000 (S$30,720).

Top photos via Shin Chew Daily